Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

To celebrate Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, opening its doors to motorcycle enthusiasts from 19-27 November at the NEC, Birmingham, organisers have teamed up with Kawasaki to offer one lucky winner the opportunity to win an epic prize package…

Simply visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/competitions and answer a simple multiple-choice question for the chance to win a brand-new 2023 Ninja 400 and a Kawasaki Insurance Policy*.

Returning to the Kawasaki line-up, the Ninja 400 is the base machine for race and Championship winning machinery in the highly competitive World Supersport 300 Championship – proof that the handling and performance credentials of the Ninja need no further amplification.

Clad in unmistakable Ninja styling, it’s suitable for those with an A2 category license. The Euro 5 compliant 45PS engine will provide the winner with hours of fun, whether that be on the roads or on track.

The full prize package is worth over £6,000 and includes the Ninja 400, first registration fee, 12 months road tax, a number plate and insurance worth up to £250, courtesy of Kawasaki Insurance.

For the chance to win this prize package, simply visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/competitions, click on the ‘2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400’ competition and answer the multiple choice question. Entries must be received by no later than 2pm GMT on 10th February 2023 and the winner will be randomly selected from all correct entries on 15th February 2023.

Want to see the bike up close and personal?

Head to Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, from 19-27 November 2022 at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham. Advanced tickets** are on sale now, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to book yours! See you there!

* worth up to £250

**Advanced tickets available until 5.00pm on 18th November 2022

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security