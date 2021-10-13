Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance will offer the UK public the first chance to see the new Z650RS in the ‘metal’ on Kawasaki’s stand in Hall 2, along with the whole range of 2022 bikes from the Japanese brand.

The Z650RS will start a Retrovolution in 2022, augmenting Kawasaki’s already hugely popular retro sport line. The Z650RS will open the mid-capacity class to a wide range of riders. Recognised as being at the forefront of the rapidly expanding retro sport scene, Kawasaki has the unique advantage of close to fifty years of Z heritage and this has been brought to bear on the design of the new 2022 machine.

Not only will the show host the first UK viewing, Kawasaki UK has teamed up with Motorcycle Live to give away a brand-new Kawasaki Z650RS – and all you have to do is click here, and enter your details to be in with a chance to win.

Motorcycle Live 2021 at The NEC, Birmingham opens its doors at 09:00am Saturday 4 December. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk

