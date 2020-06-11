Win A Honda VTR1000 SP-1 With Bennetts

Get an online quote directly with Bennetts for a chance to win this legendary sportsbike.

Motorcycle insurance specialists Bennetts are offering riders a chance to win a Honda VTR1000 SP-1, simply by obtaining an online insurance quote for either a modern or classic insurance policy.

Honda built the VTR1000 SP-1, with help from its racing division, HRC, to take on the all-conquering Ducati twin cylinder machines in World Superbike racing. It didn’t disappoint, clinching the Y2K World Superbike Championship with Colin Edwards in its debut season, alongside winning the TT Formula One race with Joey Dunlop. As a road bike, the SP-1 is already collectible and the price of good condition examples are rising each year as the machine has achieved a modern classic status.

To help mark the 20th anniversary of this incredible machine, Bennetts – who celebrate their own 90th birthday this year – are giving riders a fantastic opportunity to win a very clean, year 2000 model by getting an online quote directly with them until the end of the year or by entering the prize draw at selected events.

