Winner Of The 2022 Honda Customs Competition Announced

Today Honda have announced that ‘Maanboard’, the customised CMX500 Rebel from Sardinia- based customisers Motocicli Audaci, has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Honda Customs competition.

Over 8,000 unique users expressed a ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ for the ten best customised CMX500 and CMX1100 Rebels on the Honda Customs website (www.hondacustoms.com), with builds coming from Italy, UK, Portugal, Spain and France. All ten were displayed at the annual Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz in July. The top three bikes received ‘likes’ from 5,175, 4,823 and 4,335 respectively – equivalent to 63%, 59% and 53% of the unique user total.

The winning builder, Motocicli Audaci, took their inspiration from the Sand Racers of the 1930s. The customisation was headlined by a completely rebuilt front suspension featuring springer forks, 19in wire spoke wheels and full stainless steel exhaust system, capped off by a SC-Project muffler. A unique blue candy and gold-leaf paint scheme adorns the tank and the bespoke custom tail, with handlebar risers and a new leather seat finishing off the look.

Coming in a close second was the ‘5Four Honda Rebel Street’ from the workshop of UK bike builder Guy Willison. The third in his line of Honda customs, following the CB1100RS and CB1000R, the ‘Rebel Street’ grabbed voters’ attention with its striking crackle ivory and candy red paint scheme from Pro Kustom, wire spoke wheels, racing tail piece and stainless-steel front number board. Portuguese dealer, Honda Garonda, claimed third space with their gold and white Rebel ‘Lucy’, inspired by the CB175 of the late sixties and early seventies.

The top three bikes were all based on the CMX500 Rebel. Since its introduction in 2017 it has been universally popular across Europe; it was the best-selling custom motorcycle in Europe in 2021 and remains top of the chart in 2022 year to date. Both the 500 and 1100cc Rebels provide an enticing platform for customisations of all levels.

For those wishing to take a closer look at all ten customisations, the Honda Customs page www.hondacustoms.com is still available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. Users are still able to download a wallpaper of their favourite bikes for desktop or mobile as well as share their choice of ‘liked’ bikes on their social media channels.

