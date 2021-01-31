Wolf Fortitude Laminated Jacket, Jean And Glove

Using advanced waterproofing technology, the Laminated Fortitude Jacket and Jean is a robust touring combination that blends luxury and performance.

Superior waterproofing, breathability and comfort contribute to a jacket which is suitable for all riding conditions.

Using an innovative W² Waterproof outer with Durable Water Repellent coating means the jacket and jean are truly waterproof – with a waterproof rating of 10,000mm³- meaning it is capable of holding a 1cm² column of water that is 10 metres tall before allowing water through.

The HDWool® Thermal lining is warm and lightweight, improving comfort, with CE Certified D30® armour throughout.

The outer is further reinforced with 270gsm Nylon with a reflective thread woven in, for discreet protection and improved visibility. Pair with the waterproof Fortitude glove to complete the look.

Jacket SRP: £349.99

Jean SRP: £249.99

Glove SRP: £79.99

