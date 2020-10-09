Wolf Fortitude Range 02Wolf Fortitude Range

Using advanced waterproofing technology, the laminated Fortitude range is a robust touring range that blends luxury and performance. Superior waterproofing, breathability and comfort contribute to the kit being suitable for all riding conditions. Using an innovative W² Waterproof outer with Durable Water Repellent coating means the jacket and jean are truly waterproof – with a waterproof rating of 10,000mm³- meaning it is capable of holding a 1cm² column of water that is 10 metres tall before allowing water through. The HDWool® Thermal lining is warm and lightweight, improving comfort, with CE Certified D30® armour throughout. The outer is further reinforced with 270gsm Nylon with a reflective thread woven in, for discreet protection and improved visibility.

Jacket SRP: £349.99
Jean SRP: £249.99
Glove SRP: £79.99

www.wolf-moto.com

Wolf Fortitude Range 01

Wolf Fortitude Range 03

