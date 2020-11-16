Wolf Fortitude Short Leg Textile Jean

A laminated sports touring short leg textile jean.

A sports-touring laminated salopette textile jean, available as a short leg. The Fortitude is fully CE certified and designed to offer the ultimate level of comfort for all weather riding conditions.

The salopette design not only offers a more effective weather shield to ensure the rider stays warm and dry, but is easy to wear, offering more comfort.

Jean SRP: £249.99

For more information on Wolf Fortitude Short Leg Textile Jean visit https://wolf-moto.com/wolf-textile-motorcycle-clothing/jeans/wolf-fortitude-laminated-textile-jean.html

For more information on Wolf Moto products visit www.wolf-moto.com

