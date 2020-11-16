Wolf Fortitude Textile Jacket

A laminated sports touring textile jacket.

“We are proud to introduce Fortitude – this is our highest specification laminated sports touring textile garment which has been designed with comfort at its core.

Made from a super tough durable fabric, the technically advanced construction of this jacket offers 100% waterproofing, superior levels of breathability, CE certified protection and abrasion resistance, making it adaptable to all riding conditions.”

Jacket SRP: £349.99

For more information on Wolf Fortitude Textile Jacket visit https://wolf-moto.com/wolf-fortitude-laminated-textile-jacket.html

For more information on Wolf Moto products visit www.wolf-moto.com

