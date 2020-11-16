Wolf Fortitude Textile Jean

A laminated sports touring textile jean.

A sports-touring laminated salopette textile jean. The Fortitude is fully CE certified and designed to offer the ultimate level of comfort for all weather riding conditions.

The salopette design not only offers a more effective weather shield to ensure the rider stays warm and dry, but is easy to wear, offering more comfort.

Jean SRP: £249.99

For more information on Wolf Fortitude Textile Jean visit wolf-moto.com/wolf-textile-motorcycle-clothing/jeans/wolf-fortitude-laminated-textile-jean.html

For more information on Wolf Moto products visit www.wolf-moto.com

