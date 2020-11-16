Wolf Fortitude Waterproof Glove

A waterproof sports touring textile glove.

The Fortitude waterproof sports-touring textile glove has been designed to offer the same levels of superior comfort and protection against the elements as the Fortitude jacket and jean.

The glove has a hybrid nylon and leather construction, offering high levels of comfort and abrasion resistance.

Glove SRP: £79.99

For more information on Wolf Fortitude Waterproof Glove visit wolf-moto.com/wolf-motorcycle-gloves/waterproof-gloves/wolf-fortitude-glove.html

For more information on Wolf Moto products visit www.wolf-moto.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



