Wolf Fortitude Waterproof Glove
A waterproof sports touring textile glove.
The Fortitude waterproof sports-touring textile glove has been designed to offer the same levels of superior comfort and protection against the elements as the Fortitude jacket and jean.
The glove has a hybrid nylon and leather construction, offering high levels of comfort and abrasion resistance.
Glove SRP: £79.99
For more information on Wolf Fortitude Waterproof Glove visit wolf-moto.com/wolf-motorcycle-gloves/waterproof-gloves/wolf-fortitude-glove.html
For more information on Wolf Moto products visit www.wolf-moto.com
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham