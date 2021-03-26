Wolf Titanium Outlast® Range

The Titanium Outlast® Range is the most popular Wolf range ever – and has now been rethought for the new decade.

NASA developed Outlast® thermal technology returns to the jacket & jean for space-age comfort and temperature regulation, along with premium tailoring and quality construction, the Titanium range is a versatile motorcycle jacket for riders of distinction.

Outlast® was developed by NASA to protect astronauts from the constantly fluctuating temperatures of space and is used in the Titanium Range to regulate temperature on long tours in variable conditions.

Two large zip vents allow for improved airflow, and the jacket also provides protection courtesy of CE Certified D30® armour, making it obvious why the Titanium range is so loved.

Jacket SRP: £299.99

Jean SRP: £199.99

Glove SRP: £99.99

