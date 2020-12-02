A textile jacket, designed with a modern sports touring rider in mind.

The Titanium Outlast® is an extremely versatile, mid-length textile motorcycle jacket.

Longer than a sports jacket, but shorter than a touring jacket, this makes it suitable for riding on all types of bikes. It is highly ergonomic and designed to offer the most contoured fit around the body.

For more information on this product visit Wolf Titanium Outlast Textile Jacket

For more information on Wolf products visit wolf-moto.com/



