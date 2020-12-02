A heavy-duty waterproof leather glove.

The Titanium Outlast® waterproof heavy-duty leather glove has been designed to offer the same levels of superior comfort and protection against the elements as the Titanium Outlast® jacket and jean.

The glove has an all leather construction offers comfort and abrasion resistance.

For more information on this product visit Wolf Titanium Outlast Waterproof Glove

For more information on Wolf products visit wolf-moto.com/

