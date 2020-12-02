A heavy-duty waterproof leather glove.
The Titanium Outlast® waterproof heavy-duty leather glove has been designed to offer the same levels of superior comfort and protection against the elements as the Titanium Outlast® jacket and jean.
The glove has an all leather construction offers comfort and abrasion resistance.
