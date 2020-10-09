Wolf Titanium Range

The Titanium Outlast® Range is the most popular Wolf range ever – and has now been rethought for the new decade. NASA developed Outlast® thermal technology returns to the jacket and jean for space-age comfort and temperature regulation, along with premium tailoring and quality construction, the Titanium range is a versatile collection for riders of distinction. Outlast® was developed by NASA to protect astronauts from the constantly fluctuating temperatures of space and is used in the Titanium Range to regulate temperature on long tours in variable conditions. This along with large zip vents, a contoured fit and CE protection keep you warm, dry and focused on the ride.

Jacket SRP: £299.99

Jean SRP: £199.99

Glove SRP: £99.99

www.wolf-moto.com

