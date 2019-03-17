

Scott Redding edged out Xavi Forés by 0.026s in the closing stages of the opening day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Test at Portimao, bouncing back from a crash in the morning to put the Be Wiser Ducati on top.

Forés was fast straight out of the blocks, putting his track knowledge to good use to maintain a position at the top of the times throughout the day, before he was pipped in the closing stages by Redding.

Redding had been inside the top five before lunch, but a crash at turn five ended his morning session prematurely, whilst Josh Brookes climbed the order to third in the final ten minutes to nudge Tommy Bridewell into fourth.

Andrew Irwin had a strong opening day on the second Honda Racing Fireblade, holding a position inside the top three before ending the day in fifth place as Brookes and Bridewell improved in the final 20 minutes.

Tarran Mackenzie didn’t attempt a time attack in the closing stages of the day, but his earlier time put him sixth fastest ahead of Team WD-40’s Claudio Corti and Luke Mossey, who had been running inside the top five earlier in the day.

Jason O’Halloran had been making strides forward in the afternoon with the McAMS Yamaha but a crash in the afternoon at turn 13 when he lost the front sidelined him from the remainder of the day despite being uninjured with Danny Buchan completing the top ten for FS3-Racing Kawasaki.

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:44.502s Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +0.026s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.175s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.731s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.824s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.923s Claudio Corti (Team WD-40 Kawasaki) +1.010s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +1.021s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.040s Danny Buchan (FS3-Racing Kawasaki) +1.082s

