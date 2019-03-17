0.026s separates Redding and Fores after opening day at Portimao 1
Scott Redding edged out Xavi Forés by 0.026s in the closing stages of the opening day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Test at Portimao, bouncing back from a crash in the morning to put the Be Wiser Ducati on top.

Forés was fast straight out of the blocks, putting his track knowledge to good use to maintain a position at the top of the times throughout the day, before he was pipped in the closing stages by Redding.

Redding had been inside the top five before lunch, but a crash at turn five ended his morning session prematurely, whilst Josh Brookes climbed the order to third in the final ten minutes to nudge Tommy Bridewell into fourth.

Andrew Irwin had a strong opening day on the second Honda Racing Fireblade, holding a position inside the top three before ending the day in fifth place as Brookes and Bridewell improved in the final 20 minutes.

Tarran Mackenzie didn’t attempt a time attack in the closing stages of the day, but his earlier time put him sixth fastest ahead of Team WD-40’s Claudio Corti and Luke Mossey, who had been running inside the top five earlier in the day.

Jason O’Halloran had been making strides forward in the afternoon with the McAMS Yamaha but a crash in the afternoon at turn 13 when he lost the front sidelined him from the remainder of the day despite being uninjured with Danny Buchan completing the top ten for FS3-Racing Kawasaki.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Portimao Official Test, Day 1 result:

  1. Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:44.502s
  2. Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +0.026s
  3. Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.175s
  4. Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.731s
  5. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.824s
  6. Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.923s
  7. Claudio Corti (Team WD-40 Kawasaki) +1.010s
  8. Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +1.021s
  9. Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.040s
  10. Danny Buchan (FS3-Racing Kawasaki) +1.082s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com



