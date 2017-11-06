Provisional calendar for the first ever British Talent Cup now available
As the inaugural British Talent Cup appears ever closer on the horizon, the provisional calendar* provides a first look at the dates and events that will host the Cup’s first season. Beginning with testing in Valencia in March and then moving onto British shores for the season opener at Donington Park alongside the British Superbike Championship, the calendar takes in BSB, WorldSBK and MotoGP™ events in the UK and the Netherlands before the field return once more to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo alongside MotoGP™ for the season finale.
|Date
|Event Type
|Coinciding Event
|Circuit
|Country
|March
|Test
|–
|Valencia
|Spain
|31/03 – 02/04
|Races 1&2
|BSB Donington
|Donington Park
|UK
|25/05 – 27/05
|Races 3&4
|WorldSBK UK Round
|Donington Park
|UK
|15/06 – 17/06
|Races 5&6
|BSB Snetterton
|Snetterton 300
|UK
|24/08 – 26/08
|Races 7&8
|MotoGP British GP
|TBA**
|UK
|28/09 – 30/09
|Races 9&10
|BSB Assen
|TT Circuit Assen
|Netherlands
|16/11 – 18/11
|Races 11&12
|MotoGP Valencia GP
|Valencia
|Spain
*Please note that dates are subject to change
**Circuit to be announced
