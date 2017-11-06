Provisional calendar for the first ever British Talent Cup now available

As the inaugural British Talent Cup appears ever closer on the horizon, the provisional calendar* provides a first look at the dates and events that will host the Cup’s first season. Beginning with testing in Valencia in March and then moving onto British shores for the season opener at Donington Park alongside the British Superbike Championship, the calendar takes in BSB, WorldSBK and MotoGP™ events in the UK and the Netherlands before the field return once more to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo alongside MotoGP™ for the season finale.

Date Event Type Coinciding Event Circuit Country March Test – Valencia Spain 31/03 – 02/04 Races 1&2 BSB Donington Donington Park UK 25/05 – 27/05 Races 3&4 WorldSBK UK Round Donington Park UK 15/06 – 17/06 Races 5&6 BSB Snetterton Snetterton 300 UK 24/08 – 26/08 Races 7&8 MotoGP British GP TBA** UK 28/09 – 30/09 Races 9&10 BSB Assen TT Circuit Assen Netherlands 16/11 – 18/11 Races 11&12 MotoGP Valencia GP Valencia Spain

*Please note that dates are subject to change

**Circuit to be announced