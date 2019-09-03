Youthstream and the FIM are very proud to release the entry list for 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, which is set to take place on September the 28th and 29th at TT circuit in Assen, Netherlands.

The biggest motocross race of the year is around the corner and the biggest riders have been called to line up at the unmissable 2019 Monster Energy FIM MXoN.

This edition is bound to be one to remember with a motivated Team Netherlands who is looking forward to lining up to win the first ever Monster Energy FIM MXoN title in front of the home crowd while the defending Team France wishes to keep the Chamberlain Trophy for the 6th year in a row and a strong Team USA will fly to Assen with the goal to bring home the 23rd MXoN overall win. Besides the MX2 Champion Jorge Prado will debut in MXGP class, Team Belgium is fully committed to repeat the winning performances as in 2013 and teams such as Team Switzerland and Team Great Britain look stronger than ever.

34 teams have been entered into the weekend all looking to bring glory to their nation. Full entry list can be found below: