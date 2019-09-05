The 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Thursday) following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB.

The Championship will return to Silverstone at Easter (April 10-12) for the much-anticipated opening round of the new season, before heading to Oulton Park on the opening weekend of May (1-3) with a one-off switch to a Sunday race day, after the exceptional change to next year’s bank holiday calendar.

The Donington Park National circuit will once again feature the opening triple-header round of the season for the third round before Snetterton, which moves to a June date in 2020.

The annual trip to Knockhill features in July before the summer Brands Hatch event, which is followed by Thruxton and Cadwell Park in August.

The remaining triple-header events will be the final round of the Main Season at Oulton Park to decide the Title Fighters for the Showdown, which gets underway at Assen before the penultimate round of the season at Donington Park on the GP circuit.

The last triple-header of the championship will continue be the season finale at Brands Hatch that will decide the 2020 champion.

2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar

10 – 12 April Silverstone (National) 1 – 3 May Oulton Park (International) 22 – 24 May Donington Park (National)+ 19 – 21 June Snetterton (300) 10 – 12 July Knockhill 24 – 26 July Brands Hatch (GP) 7 – 9 August Thruxton 21 – 23 August Cadwell Park 4 – 6 September Oulton Park (International)+ 18 – 20 September Assen 2 – 4 October Donington Park (GP) 16 – 18 October Brands Hatch (GP)+

+ denotes triple-header round

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com









