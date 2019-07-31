Launched in 2004, Triumph’s legendary Rocket III was a pure original with more muscle, presence and torque than any of the competition. Now, the all-new Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT line-up heralds the genesis of a new motorcycle legend.

With the world’s largest production motorcycle engine at 2,500cc, the new Rocket 3s deliver more power, 11% up on the previous generation, and the highest torque of any production motorcycle you can buy with 221Nm @ 4,000 rpm. Combining imposing muscular stance and magnificent style, the highest levels of technology, Triumph’s class-leading handling, all of the Rocket’s world-renowned presence and all-day easy riding capability, the new Rockets are in a class of their own.

Two new class-defining Rocket 3s

* Rocket 3 R – The ultimate muscle roadster, with instantaneous world-leading torque, incredible control, comfort and capability.

* Rocket 3 GT – Astonishing performance and presence, with sublime comfort,

laid-back cruiser riding attitude and even more effortless touring capability.

The biggest production motorcycle engine in the world

* The all-new 2,500cc triple engine delivers incredible acceleration and performance

* The highest torque of any production motorcycle you can buy with 221 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

* Thrilling power with 167 PS @ 6,000 rpm, 11% up on previous generation

* Distinctive new hydroformed exhaust headers, delivering a deep growling triple sound

Pure muscular presence and magnificent style

* Dominating new Rocket 3 imposing silhouette, poise and stance

* Signature design features, including twin LED headlights, innovative sculpted 3-header exhaust run, hidden folding pillion footrests and 20-spoke cast aluminium wheels with imposing 240mm rear tyre

* Comfortable and interchangeable twin and single seat set-ups

* Premium finish and detailing

Phenomenal handling and commanding ride

* More than 40kg lighter than its predecessor

* The highest specification of equipment, including top spec Brembo Stylema®

Monobloc brakes and adjustable Showa suspension

* Ride-enhancing technology, including 2nd generation TFT instruments with

illuminated switch cubes, Optimised Cornering ABS & Traction Control, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable), all-LED lighting, Hill Hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and heated grips as standard on the GT

(heated grips are accessory fit on the R)

50+ dedicated new Rocket 3 accessories

* New comprehensive luggage range and all new accessories for enhanced comfort, practicality, style and security

* New ‘Highway’ inspiration kit, showcasing the extensive range of touring capability

TWO MAGNIFICENT CHOICES



The new Rocket 3 line-up introduces two amazing all-new model choices. The Rocket 3 R delivers instantaneous world-leading torque, incredible control, comfort and capability, while the Rocket 3 GT is built to go even further, in more comfort, with even more effortless touring capability.

THE BIGGEST PRODUCTION MOTORCYCLE ENGINE IN THE WORLD



Both new Rocket 3 models are equipped with the all-new 2,500cc triple engine, which offers even higher capacity and performance than its predecessor – for amazing acceleration and

all-day any-gear effortless riding, two-up or on your own.

The new Rocket 3 engine brings an amazing step up in peak power with 167 PS @ 6,000 rpm, which is 11% up on its predecessor. With more power from a low 3,500rpm, and all the way up to a higher red line of 7,000rpm, the new Rocket 3 delivers a staggering level of performance.

The Rocket 3 engine also has the highest torque figure of any production motorcycle available to buy, with 221 Nm – an astounding 71% more than its closest competition. With an incredibly flat and rich torque curve, reaching a peak at 4,000rpm, it holds maximum torque all the way through the mid-range, delivering effortless acceleration and response in any gear.

This is the world’s biggest production motorcycle engine featuring several mass optimised performance enhancements; including a new crankcase assembly, new lubrication system comprising dry sump and integral oil tank and new balancer shafts – together giving an 18kg engine weight saving over the previous generation.

The distinctive hydroformed three-header exhaust run is an iconic design detail on both the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT. This has been innovatively engineered for the perfect exhaust routing, flowing from the header into the combined cat box and onto the triple exit silencer, delivering a distinctive and unique deep growling triple Rocket soundtrack.

For exceptional levels of rider comfort and a commanding level of control over the Rocket 3’s powerful performance, a new ’torque assist’ hydraulic clutch provides the rider with a light clutch action by reducing lever effort. Furthermore, the Rocket 3’s all-new high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox is precision-engineered to be smoother, stronger and lighter than a standard gearbox, and is designed specifically to allow for the increased torque capacity of this new generation.

Just like all the latest range of Triumphs, the Rocket 3 engine delivers modern capability with ride-by-wire throttle, as well as a sensitively incorporated liquid cooling system for enhanced performance and an even more efficient ride.

Both Rocket 3 models feature a high first major service interval of 10,000 miles/16,000 km.

PURE MUSCULAR PRESENCE AND MAGNIFICENT STYLE



With beautifully distinctive details, such as the new signature twin LED headlight, including Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding and the sculpted 3-header exhaust run, the new Rocket 3 line-up has an incredibly imposing poise and stance.

In addition, the all-new lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels enhance the muscular contemporary style, with the Rocket 3 R’s wheels featuring a beautiful blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model goes one step further with exposed machining on rim and spokes. Both models are also fitted with Avon Cobra Chrome tyres, developed especially for the new Rocket 3, with an imposing 240mm rear wheel width. The new tyres have exquisite detailing, and both feature a new tread pattern developed for great grip and high mileage durability.

Contributing to the Rocket 3’s clean, uncluttered styling are the beautifully engineered single-sided swingarm, with offset monoshock suspension and high-value finishing on the bevel box, The stylish internally wired handlebars further reinforce the bike’s muscular feel and commanding riding position. The Rocket 3 R model features roadster-style handlebars, while the Rocket 3 GT model has touring-oriented handlebars enhancing its touring comfort and capability.

Both new Rocket 3 models come with a sculpted rider and pillion saddle, featuring cast aluminium finishers under the seat and creating a unique flowing line through the bike. The set-up for each Rocket 3 has been designed to be easily changed from twin to single seat set-up with optional addition of an accessory infill pad available to further enhance the single seat look. The Rocket 3 R features a roadster rider and pillion saddle, with a low 773mm seat height, while the Rocket 3 GT features a touring rider and pillion saddle set-up with an even more accessible 750mm seat height. The Rocket 3 GT additionally benefits from a brushed aluminium pillion backrest.

For maximum comfort for every rider, each Rocket 3 model offers a range of rider-adjustable ergonomics. The mid-foot controls of the Rocket 3 R have two vertical position settings to choose from (0mm / -15mm), while the Rocket 3 GT offers feet-forward foot controls with three horizontal position choices (-25mm / 0mm / +25mm), and also a height adjustable pillion backrest.

The new Rocket 3 range also benefits from Triumph’s class-defining level of finish and detailing, contributing to its magnificent style. These beautiful features include a muscular sculpted fuel tank with Triumph’s signature design DNA, brushed stainless steel tank strap and beautiful aluminium Monza-style cap, brushed aluminium air-box cover, brushed aluminium Monza-style coolant and oil caps, machined fins on the crankcases, head and cam cover, brushed exhaust heat shields and end caps, and elegant hidden folding pillion footrests with unique foldaway design.

Complementing their unique looks, each Rocket 3 motorcycle comes in a choice of two alternative premium paint schemes

– Rocket 3 R

* Korosi Red

* Phantom Black

– Rocket 3 GT

* Silver Ice and Storm Grey with a Korosi Red pinstripe decal

* Phantom Black

PHENOMENAL HANDLING AND COMMANDING RIDE

The all-new Rocket 3 R and GT include the highest-ever specification of premium brakes and suspension components, plus state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology, all designed to deliver phenomenal handling, superior comfort and all-day touring capability.

Highest ever specification of chassis, suspension and brakes

With a weight saving of more than 40kg, the new Rocket 3 R and GT are both more than 13% lighter than the previous generation.

The Rocket 3 line-up features an all-new high-specification mass-optimised aluminium frame with an innovative design that contributes to the new Rocket 3’s overall weight saving and provides an incredible torque-to-weight ratio, over 25% higher than the closest competition.

Furthermore, the new Rocket 3 motorcycles feature a fully adjustable Showa monoshock rear suspension unit with piggyback reservoir (adjustable rebound, compression and preload), and 47mm adjustable Showa front forks (with rebound and compression adjustability) to deliver superior riding comfort and exceptional touring capability and handling.

Topping off the high-specification engineering innovation are the highest specification Brembo Stylema® calipers which are fitted to both new Rocket 3 models.In addition, this new design allows increased airflow around the brake pads which helps the calipers cool quicker for even better performance.

Ride Enhancing Technology

Taking the capability to the highest-ever level, the Rocket 3s feature a class-leading

standard of rider-focused technology, including:

– 2nd generation TFT instruments

Both models feature Triumph’s latest generation full-colour TFT instruments, which is more sophisticated, more personalisable and offers much more functionality than the instruments on the previous generation. The TFT unit is angle-adjustable for optimum visibility and has a stylish design and two information layout themes that can be personalised, allowing the rider to update the start-up screen message with their name.

– Optimised Cornering ABS – supported by an IMU

The Optimised Cornering ABS is fitted as standard on both Rocket 3 R and GT. This maintains the optimum braking performance, whatever the lean angle.

– Optimised Cornering Traction Control – supported by an IMU

Both Rocket 3 models also feature Optimised Cornering Traction Control as standard. This maintains the optimum level of traction control for the lean angle of the bike.

– IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit

An advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) developed in partnership with Continental, supports the optimum function of the Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control. This takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate active safety features.

– 4 riding modes

Both models feature Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable riding modes which adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions. The riding modes are easily changed on the move via the intuitive

illuminated switch cubes.

– All-LED lighting with DRL* headlight

Both Rocket 3 models come with all-LED lighting, including a new twin LED headlight unit, tail light, indicators (*in applicable markets) and number plate light. The headlights also incorporate LED Daytime Running Lights (*in applicable markets) which provide excellent visibility and a distinctive light profile.

– Hill Hold Control

Both models features hill hold control as standard. This feature prevents the bike rolling backwards for enhanced rider confidence and maximum control, even with a pillion and when fully loaded. The system applies the rear brake until sensing that the rider is starting to move off, and is activated using the front brake lever. The feature is switchable via the bike set-up menu.

– Cruise Control

Electronic cruise control is fitted as standard to both Rocket 3 models. This feature reduces rider fatigue over long journeys and can be easily accessed while riding

for maximum convenience and safety.

– Keyless ignition and steering Lock

Triumph’s keyless ignition system is fitted as standard on both models. The system recognises the proximity of the keyless fob and then enables ignition via the switch cube mounted start button. There is also the ability to disable the key’s wireless transmission function at the touch of a button for even greater security.

– Heated grips

Heated grips are also fitted as standard to the Rocket 3 GT, and are available as an accessory on the Rocket 3 R. These are neatly integrated with a button on the left hand grip providing greater rider comfort, with two modes.

– USB charging

Both new Rocket 3s feature a 5V USB power socket under the seat, for charging

personal equipment.

High specification optional accessories

– Triumph Shift Assist

The Triumph Shift Assist allows ‘up and down’ gear changes without the use of the clutch, reducing the rider’s effort and fatigue and improving the overall riding experience and shift times. The feature can be fitted to both Rocket 3 models as an accessory.

– World’s first integrated GoPro control system

The new Rocket 3 motorcycles come ready to be fitted with the ground-breaking motorcycle integrated GoPro control system, which is only available from Triumph. This feature enables GoPro camera operation, which is facilitated by an accessory fitted Bluetooth connectivity module. The connection and control is displayed on the TFT instruments, enabling intuitive video and photo operation via the switchgear.

– Turn-by-turn navigation system

Powered by Google, this exclusive Triumph feature facilitates navigation through an accessory Bluetooth connectivity module. Once the rider has selected the route on the ‘My Triumph’ app, the instruments present turn symbols on the screen using simple graphic icons. With this system, the rider has at their disposal a navigation system, a route planner, their final destination and points of interest such as hotels, petrol stations and restaurants.

– My Triumph app

For iOS™ and Android™ phones, riders can download for free the new My Triumph app, which delivers the connected navigation function. The navigation, route planner, final destination and points of interest (hotels, fuel, restaurants etc.) are all controlled by the rider through this app.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

– Integrated phone and music operation

The new Rocket 3s feature full Bluetooth phone integration, with clear display on the colour TFT instruments, and intuitive phone operation via the switchgear, allowing the rider to select music, control the volume and take calls. This is facilitated through an accessory fitted Bluetooth connectivity module.

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

For enhanced rider safety and control, both Rocket 3 models can be fitted with the accessory TPMS.

50+ DEDICATED NEW ROCKET 3 ACCESSORIES

The new Rocket 3 R and GT can be personalised to suit the rider’s preferences with over fifty genuine Triumph accessories that have all been designed, engineered and tested alongside the development of these all-new motorcycles.

Accessories that enhance the Rocket 3’s luggage, comfort, practicality, style and security are all available from the global network of Triumph dealerships.

The new Rocket 3 luggage range:

– Innovative Triumph patented cast aluminium pannier ‘retractable & ‘lockable’

mounting system

– 20L sports panniers

– 12L magnetic tank bag

– Innovative Triumph patented 9L quick-release tail pack

New comfort accessories include:

– Roadster and touring handlebars

– Touring and sport seat

– Rider seat pad

– Comfort pillion seat

– Passenger backrest and pads with billet machined plate

– Passenger backrest rack

– Forward and mid foot controls

– Knee pads

New style accessories include:

– Sport screen

– LED indicators (*in applicable markets)

New security accessories include:

– Track+ Thatcham approved tracker with 24/7 monitoring by UK-based secure call-centre

– Protect+ Thatcham approved alarm system

– U-lock

– Disc lock

– Alarm disc lock

– Chain and lock

– Secure ground anchor



NEW HIGHWAY INSPIRATION KIT

To showcase the additional level of touring capability that can be added to the Rocket 3, we’ve combined a selection of luggage and touring focused accessories that riders can use as the starting point to design their own Rocket 3 R & GT, or to have fitted by their dealer as a complete set.

The Highway inspiration kit includes:

– Luggage rack

– Sports panniers

– Pannier mount kit

– Triumph Shift Assist

– Triumph TFT Connectivity System





