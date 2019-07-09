Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Product Name – FIRM boot (suggested retail price – € 199.95 Euro / £ 179.99 Sterling)

Sizes: 38-48 EUR / Corresponding to 6-14 US

 Category – All-Weather Road Riding

Description – Part of the OSCAR by Alpinestars heritage collection, this vintage-military style OSCAR Boot has its roots in café-racer culture and is packed with class-leading protection to offer comfort and style.

• Main upper material made in full grain leather with vintage effect finish.
• Toe-box and heel counter internal reinforcement give structure support and impact resistance.
• Quilted and padded shift guard offers comfort and protection.
• Alpinestars anatomical foam-backed dual density PU ankle disk protection.
• 3D mesh lining for high levels of breathability and perforation on tongue for more ventilation. Anti-sliding suede in heel.
• Zip closure on medial panel plus adjustable leather leg strap and metal eyelet lacing closure system ensure easy entry and highly personalized fit.
• Replaceable anatomical EVA footbed with comfort lining on top.
• Alpinestars exclusive vulcanized rubber with heel microporous for shock absorption on heel area, designed for optimal combination of comfort and grip.
• This boot is CE-certified to 13634:2010 standards.





