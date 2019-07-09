Product Name – SP X AIR CARBON v2 Glove (suggested retail price – € 89.95 Euro / £ 89.99 Sterling)

Category – Road Riding

Description – Built to beat the heat, this light CE-certified glove features a leather and mesh chassis to provide optimal ventilation for warm weather performance riding. Incorporating innovative carbon and polymer compound protection, this pre-curved glove is fully optimized for warm weather performance riding. It’s practical too and has a touchscreen compatible fingertip for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

• Short vented summer glove.

• Outer seam palm construction for enhanced levels of rider comfort.

• Hard carbon knuckle for superior resistance to impacts.

• Knuckle panel with perforated gusset construction to increase flexibility.

• Full perforated leather with open stretch mesh for improved ventilation.

• Wrist closure flap.

• Side reinforcements with hard palm slider for superior abrasion resistance.

• Accordions on fingers to increase fit and direct comfort.

• Thumb and palm reinforcement for a superior grip.

• Ergonomic stretch insert on palm and soft padding on fingers and cuff for greater rider comfort.

• Touchscreen compatible fingertips.

• TPR inserts on fingertips.

• CE-certified (CAT II Level 1, KP).





Industry News Gallery



You may also like