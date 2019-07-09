Product Name – SP X AIR CARBON v2 Glove (suggested retail price – € 89.95 Euro / £ 89.99 Sterling) 

Category – Road Riding 

Description – Built to beat the heat, this light CE-certified glove features a leather and mesh chassis to provide optimal ventilation for warm weather performance riding. Incorporating innovative carbon and polymer compound protection, this pre-curved glove is fully optimized for warm weather performance riding. It’s practical too and has a touchscreen compatible fingertip for use with GPS systems and smartphones.

• Short vented summer glove.
• Outer seam palm construction for enhanced levels of rider comfort.
• Hard carbon knuckle for superior resistance to impacts.
• Knuckle panel with perforated gusset construction to increase flexibility.
• Full perforated leather with open stretch mesh for improved ventilation.
• Wrist closure flap.
• Side reinforcements with hard palm slider for superior abrasion resistance.
• Accordions on fingers to increase fit and direct comfort.
• Thumb and palm reinforcement for a superior grip.
• Ergonomic stretch insert on palm and soft padding on fingers and cuff for greater rider comfort.
• Touchscreen compatible fingertips.
• TPR inserts on fingertips.
• CE-certified (CAT II Level 1, KP).

