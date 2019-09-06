Andy Reid will sit out this weekend’s National 1000cc Superstock action at Oulton Park. The Tyco BMW rider injured his right ankle following an incident at Cadwell Park just two weeks ago whilst disputing a podium position aboard the all new S1000RR. Following a meeting with team manager Philip Neill late last night, the decision was made to rest the Northern Irishman and allow him further time to recover fully from his injury. With no Superstock action on the calendar at Assen later this month, it gives Reid a further few weeks to get fit for the penultimate round at Donington Park at the beginning of October.









