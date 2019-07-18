New from the makers of the MudSling, the Avant Fender Extender for the R 1250 RT is an essential yet inexpensive upgrade for BMW’s best-selling tourer.

The Avant features a patent-pending design, and can be fitted without having to drill holes in the RT’s mudguard or apply messy adhesives – attaching using two self-locking screw clamps, so there’s no damage and it’s easy to remove and install on another machine.

Although compact and unobtrusive, it adds 50mm (2″) extra width and 150mm (6″) length to the original mudguard, offering much needed extra protection for the exposed painted surface of the front engine casing, downpipes and surrounding components.

The unique ‘flared wing’ shape widens the splash coverage area and helps direct water, tar, road grime, gravel and other debris – all of which can cause costly and lasting damage – away from the bike.

It’s made from injection-molded polypropylene, which is tough enough to withstand the knocks, yet lightweight, and is styled to look as much like an OE part as possible, to blend in with the bike’s styling.

The Avant Fender Extender for the BMW R 1250 RT is priced at £57.00 including VAT, and is available from the UK’s #1 for BWM motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com