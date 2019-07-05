Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1South African tops his second Friday in succession.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) won the 2018 German GP, and as we return to the venue for the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland this season, it’s the South African on top once again. Binder was a stunning 0.380 clear on Friday, with Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) in second and Iker Lecuona (American Racing KTM) in third, but with an identical laptime. That speaks volumes of the competitive field behind Binder; second to P26 covered by less than a second.

In the morning it was home hero and replacement rider Jonas Folger (Petronas Sprinta Racing) – a premier class podium finisher at the track – who went quickest, leading compatriot Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) – who made a stunnnig save at the ‘Waterfall’ and suffered a crash – before Binder turned the tables in FP2. The warmer conditions in the afternoon allowed the Moto2™ riders to hit the ground running and the majority of those in the field improved their laptimes, with Folger and Schrötter the only exceptions in the top ten.

Folger therefore ends the day in fourth overall with his FP1 time ahead of Schrötter, with Assen winner Augusto Fernandez (Flexbox HP 40) slotting into sixth. Key Championship contender Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) ended the day in seventh as a crash in FP2 saw his session come to an early end – rider ok, bike briefly on fire – and it was just after that Binder struck to lead.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Flexbox HP 40) was right behind Marquez in P8, with Tetsuta Nagashima (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) impressing to finish Friday in ninth. Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) completed the top ten and beat Championship leader Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) to the honour, with the Swiss veteran tailed by two rookies: Fabio Di Giannantonio (MB Conveyors Speed Up) and Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) is currently the last man set to move straight through to Q2, with the Spaniard only 0.035 off the top 14 despite a crash. Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) is also close despite a fall for the Brit on Friday. Will the times shuffle again on Saturday morning in FP3? That’s their last chance to gain automatic graduation so miss a second, with FP3 going green at 10:55 local time (GMT+2) before qualifying from 15:05.

Friday’s fastest:
1 – Brad Binder (RSA – KTM) 1’23.948
2 – Xavi Vierge (SPA- Kalex) +0.380
3 – Iker Lecuona (SPA – KTM) +0.380
4 – Jonas Folger (GER – Kalex) +0.406
5 – Marcel Schrötter (GER – Kalex) +0.413





Latest News Gallery

Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1Rea conquerers his 75th WorldSBK victory as Bautista crashes early on 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats Caricasulo after titanic final lap battle 1WorldSSP300: Carrasco conquers chaotic WorldSSP300 at Misano 1Gajser and Prado top the qualifying races in Teutschenthal 1WorldSSP: Majestic Mahias makes Misano his own in Superpole 1Wet Race 1 sees Rea victorious as Sykes and Bautista completes podium 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez heads mixed-up WorldSSP300 grid 1Van der Mark sets the fastest lap time ahead of Rea and Bautista before suffering a huge crash 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo on top at home whilst Soomer surprises 1WorldSSP300: Schotman on top as Hendra Pratama leads chasing pack 1Ventura kit for Kats 2Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R Race Replica 3R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil 1Sur-ron Moving On 1Granado wins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup race simulation 1MXGP Head to the Hard Pack of Teutschenthal 1Final power, torque & weight confirmed for the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC 1Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Smith fastest overall, Garzo takes first E-Pole in FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup testing 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track at Official Test in Barcelona 2Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year 3Dainese Launches Smart Jacket 2Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1Pump your ride with SKS 1Garzo fastest as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup gets back on track 1Viñales strikes late to top the Official Test 1Kawasaki is Calling 1Alpinestars - SMX PLUS v2 Boots 1Alpinestars - GP PRO R3 Glove 2Alpinestars - Racing Absolute leather suit 1Alpinestars - Tech-Air® Race airbag 1


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Can Catalunya serve up another MotoGP™ masterpiece?

Antonio Cairoli and Jorge Prado Victorious at the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina

Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1

Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019.

METZELER unveils at CUSTOMBIKE-SHOW the new CRUISETEC™, a Custom Touring tyre that optimises V-Twin performance

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR