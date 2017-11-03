Brand New WSBK Podium Experience Introduced in Qatar

Ever popular and unique to the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the Paddock Show is a fan favourite and is continuing to grow year on year, and in Qatar it bring it even closer, with an all new look which will introduce a brand new podium experience for the fans and riders.

Throughout the 2017 season, fans have been treated to some sensational on stage entertainment for the entire weekend. Keeping the relationship between riders and fans as close as ever, each day has welcomed an end of day show with the fastest riders, which provides the inside line for the weekend. An all new SuperShow was introduced to Saturday’s schedule for 2017, which has proven to be a roaring success amongst spectators and stars alike, with the top riders welcomed on stage for a chat show and signing session.

But looking to the future the Paddock Show is set to take on an entire new role, as we welcome Parc Ferme and the podium ceremony to take centre stage throughout the weekend. Moving away from the traditional podium riders will now head straight from the honour lap through the paddock, to the new Parc Ferme spot next to the stage. They will then be welcomed to the new podium experience, fans can now enjoy every second of a riders celebration with the teams for the first time ever.

Sticking with the traditional format of which fans know and love, the podium will now be brought into the heart of the paddocks and celebrations with the winners can begin as soon as they swing their leg off their machines.

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK executive director explains: “Welcoming the new podium experience to the paddock show stage is a natural development for WorldSBK, and is something we are eager to try out. We know that Losail International Circuit offers the best scenario possible in terms of infrastructure and logistics to try this innovation, and will give us a good reference for the future. We will then evaluate together with each single Circuit in the championship, and the feasibility to implement this procedure in other rounds from our calendar. Creating the ultimate fan experience is a unique asset of the championship, and by bringing the podium and Parc Ferme inside the paddock, we continue to offer a Pure WorldSBK experience.”