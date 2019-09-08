Tommy Bridewell claimed the Oxford Racing Ducati team its first Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win in the third and final race of the weekend at Oulton Park, as Tarran Mackenzie and Peter Hickman were confirmed as the final two Title Fighters for the Showdown.

Hickman and Mackenzie joined Danny Buchan to claim the remaining three Showdown places, with Buchan securing his spot yesterday at the decisive Oulton Park weekend. Be Wiser Ducati teammates Scott Redding and Josh Brookes and Bridewell had already confirmed their places in the line-up.

The 2019 Showdown will feature three first-time Title Fighters (Redding, Mackenzie and Buchan) and two first-time Showdown teams (Oxford Racing Ducati and FS3-Racing Kawasaki). The top six line-up heading into the opening Showdown round at Assen represents four different manufacturers across five different teams.

In the second race of the weekend it was Redding who was victorious as he held off the challenges from Brookes and Bridewell, with his teammate snatching second from Bridewell at the line, with an incredible 0.198s covering the top three at the chequered flag.

At the start of race two Bradley Ray had hit the front of the pack ahead of Brookes, Redding, Jason O’Halloran, Buchan and Christian Iddon. However, after missing out in yesterday’s race, Bridewell was instantly on the attack and made a move to claim second position on lap two.

A huge crash for James Ellison caused a BMW Safety Car deployment on the fourth lap to clear the debris at Hilltop. He was uninjured, but when the race resumed after two laps Bridewell was back fighting for the lead, which he claimed with a move on Ray at Lodge on the brakes.

A lap later and Redding was up to second with a move on Ray into Old Hall for the seventh time, before the Be Wiser Ducati rider hit the front of the pack with a move at Hizzys on lap 12.

Redding, Bridewell, Ray and Brookes were inseparable and then yesterday’s race winner Brookes went for a move on the Buildbase Suzuki at Lodge to move into a podium position.

The trio began to marginally break away from the Buildbase Suzuki contender, but Redding had to defend hard from Bridewell who continued to fight for the team’s first win in the series. On the final lap he went for an audacious move around the outside at Lodge, but it wasn’t enough and gave Brookes the drive he needed to the line to snatch second at the chequered flag.

Ray claimed another strong finish in fourth place after his podium yesterday, but behind there was a tough battle for fifth place where Buchan had the edge ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Christian Iddon, who continued to fight for a top six position for Tyco BMW.

Hickman delivered an impressive performance from the eighth row of the grid to finish in eighth place to move into sixth place in the overall standings and seven points ahead of the Honda Racing teammates Andrew Irwin, who was forced to sit out race two after a penalty, and Xavi Forés.

Mackenzie edged closer to his eventual Title Fighter place by finishing ninth with Luke Mossey completing the top 10 with OMG Racing Suzuki.

But after missing out on so many occasions this season, Bridewell claimed the Oxford Racing Ducati team their first Bennetts BSB race win in the third and final race of the weekend.

At the start of the race Ray again led the pack from Redding, Brookes and Buchan. However, race one victor Brookes was on the move and by lap three passed his teammate and then made a decisive move into Lodge to take the lead.

Brookes was trying to break the pack, but behind Bridewell was on the move, and was edging up the order and by the seventh lap was into third ahead of Redding.

There was disaster for Brookes though on lap 10 when he crashed out unhurt at Shell Oils corner, however the 2015 champion heads into the opening Showdown round of Assen with a three-point lead over Redding.

Bridewell then had an advantage and the Showdown contender was able to hold a 3.798s lead at the chequered flag over Ray who celebrated his second podium finish of the weekend for Buildbase Suzuki, holding an advantage over Redding who completed the podium.

Buchan was a lonely fourth place for FS3-Racing Kawasaki ahead of an intense battle for fifth that was won by Glenn Irwin on the lone Tyco BMW after his teammate Iddon had another Showdown heartbreak with a technical problem forcing him out of the action.

O’Halloran was the leading McAMS Yamaha in sixth ahead of his teammate Mackenzie who confirmed his first-ever Showdown position after holding off fellow Showdown Title Fighter Hickman.

Vickers was ninth for the RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki team ahead of Andrew Irwin who finished tenth despite having to fight his way from the back of the grid and almost crashed when Iddon slowed instantly in front of him with a problem.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 2 result:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.131s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.198s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +2.903s Danny Buchan (FS3-Racing Kawasaki) +10.818s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +10.912s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +12.626s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +14.989s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +18.285s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +22.183s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 3 result:

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +3.798s Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) +5.603s Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +10.571s Glenn Irwin (Tyco BMW) +23.522s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +23.671s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +24.441s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +26.961s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +30.066s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +30.851s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings ahead of the Showdown:

Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 548 Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 545 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 524 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 515 Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 514 Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 501

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Tommy Bridewell – Oxford Racing Ducati

Race three winner

“I want the best out of myself 24/7 every day of the week and sometimes that causes me more harm than good! I’ve been in this sport a long time but this is the first season where I’m consistently leading races and I feel so comfortable doing it.

“When I was sat in about fourth, believe it or not I didn’t feel too good, I thought ‘I’d just kind-of like to be at the front’ and I just had to hold myself back, I had to, because it’s not worked up to now. I waited, and then I got past Scott, and I thought I need to just be patient.

“Then I saw unfortunately Josh go down and then I got past Brad and watched my pit board. I knew I couldn’t push any harder.

“Credit to the Oxford Racing Ducati team, they deserve it as they gave me the bike to win! I just want to dedicate it to everyone that supports me day-in, day-out – my family, and sister, everyone back home, my wife, mum and dad, everyone here and most importantly Ollie up above.”

Tarran Mackenzie – McAMS Yamaha

Confirmed in the Showdown

“It was a tough one because on Friday I didn’t have a very good feeling and then I didn’t actually get to try what we did to improve it in FP3 as the weather was bad. I then crashed in qualifying so it wasn’t the smoothest of weekends.

“All three races were solid, I gained valuable knowledge in each one of those which we could look at the data and improve the bike from there, so in race three the bike was the best it’s been all weekend and I felt like I put together a good race. We weren’t near the podium but I felt I got back into a rhythm and had a good feeling with the bike.

“Getting into the Showdown is great, for both myself and the team as I feel we deserve to after the season we’ve had. I had a bit of a mid-season blip with the injury but I’m happy to be in the title fight and now we can get ready for the next three rounds.”

Peter Hickman – Smiths Racing BMW

Confirmed in the Showdown

“It’s been an interesting weekend, as I was expecting! I said earlier in the weekend that I didn’t like to make things too boring and be confirmed already, so I thought we’d just wait ‘til the end.

“It’s been like it the last two years, but it’s great to be the top BMW team again for the third consecutive season, getting the new S1000RR into the Showdown obviously was a target right from the start, it’s definitely not been easy but all credit to the Smiths Racing BMW team, they’ve done a fantastic job.

“The boys and girls work their asses off all the time for me so it makes my job a lot easier. Now moving into the Showdown obviously we’ve kind-of got to leave nothing left on the table, we need to start winning some races now and be on the podium more consistently, so we need to go back to the drawing board and work out what we can do to push on.”









Random News Story