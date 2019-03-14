

If you like British motorcycles from past to present, then you won’t want to miss the collection of BSAs, Triumphs and Nortons that will be on display at the Suzuki Championship of Atlanta at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 5-7.

Displayed by the Greater Atlanta British Motorcycle Association and the Greater Atlanta Norton Owners Association, some 13 classic motorcycles will be showcased at MotoAmerica’s family friendly opening round.

The list of motorcycles slated to appear ranges from the 1964 Norton Atlas to a 2015 Triumph Bonneville T100, with a bit of everything in between. And there’s even a non-British Honda CB750K thrown in just for grins.

“It’s always nice to see the classic bikes at our events,” said MotoAmerica Communications Manager Paul Carruthers. “I know our fans enjoy seeing the older motorcycles and being able to get a sense of the history of those bikes. A big thanks to the two groups who are bringing them to Road Atlanta.”

The classic motorcycles will be on display in the paddock area on all three days of the Suzuki Championship of Atlanta at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.





MotoAmerica

