The penultimate round of the Cup is just around the corner at the classic Czech circuit.

After a dramatic second race at Snetterton, there’s a lot on the line as the British Talent Cup get in gear for the penultimate round of the season at the Automotodrom Brno. 100 points remain in play over four races – two in Czechia and two in the season finale at Silverstone – and the gap between Championship leader Scott Ogden and key rival Cameron Horsman is only 12 points. With Fenton Seabright now facing a bit points deficit after his crash from the lead last time out, is it now a two-horse race?

For the Cup it may well prove so, but it’s unlikely it will be in the remaining races. That means it’s going to be speed and tactics that Ogden and Horsman have to contend with, and at Brno, it’s all on new turf. The British Talent Cup haven’t done a lap around the classic Czech circuit, so a big part of the challenge this weekend will first be adaptation. Who will tame the track the fastest? Brno is a serious challenge of elevation changes and fast corners, cutting an iconic path through the hillsides of southern Czechia.

The two key rivals will be hoping if not me, then not him, and Seabright will certainly be gunning for as many wins as possible out of the remaining four races. But some faces who’ve been in and around the fight for the podium will also sense a possibility as the pressure piles on the top three. The likes of Scott Swann, Jack Nixon, Rhys Irwin, Jack Hart, Brian Hart and new addition to the podium club, Charlie Farrer, have nothing to lose in terms of the title fight and everything to gain in their own battle for supremacy – and they’ll give everything to get back on the box.

There are two races at the Automotodrom Brno alongside the Czech Grand Prix, and it could be a pivotal weekend. Don’t miss Race 1 at 16:30 (GMT +2) on Saturday 3rd August, before Race 2 on Sunday at 15:30.





