Josh Brookes lead the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice times at Cadwell Park today as the Be Wiser Ducati rider got his weekend off to a flying start at the Lincolnshire circuit.

Brookes was back on top in the opening free practice session at Cadwell Park in the first session of the day, heading off the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki of Danny Buchan by just 0.096s to hold the leading position.

The session did include some initial spots of rain, but Brookes wasn’t fazed by the changing conditions and he was able to maintain his position ahead of the opposition for the Be Wiser Ducati team.

Buchan had made improvements on his last run in the session to move second as Tommy Bridewell also moved into third in the final five minutes to put the Oxford Racing Ducati team ahead of championship leader Scott Redding in fourth position.

Andrew Irwin had a strong start for the Honda Racing team in fifth place as he held off Peter Hickman who was sixth fastest despite sliding off at Hall Bends at the start of the session followed by another crash at Park at the mid-way point.

Ryan Vickers was back inside top ten for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team in seventh place, narrowly ahead of Jason O’Halloran on the leading McAMS Yamaha. Glenn Irwin and Christian Iddon were equally matched in ninth and tenth for Tyco BMW, setting exactly the same fastest lap time.

Tarran Mackenzie was back on circuit completing three laps on his return from injury whilst Billy McConnell debuted for OMG Racing Suzuki in the Superbike class, replacing Luke Mossey for this weekend after he sustained a hairline fracture in his leg and watched the action from pitlane today.

Bridewell though topped the afternoon session at Cadwell Park in the wet to put the Oxford Racing Ducati team back ahead after a shortened session due to conditions.

Bridewell had set the benchmark earlier in the session before the conditions began to deteriorate in the closing stages, with Brookes, sitting second on the times on the Be Wiser Ducati.

Ryan Vickers was third fastest for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team ahead of Claudio Corti and David Allingham who completed the top five. Bradley Ray completed the most laps in the session in sixth place ahead of Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman with Joe Francis and Fraser Rogers completing the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice one result:

Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:27.221s Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.096s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.544s Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.564s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.654s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 0.664s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +0.795s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.026s Glenn Irwin (Tyco BMW) +1.220s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.220s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice two result:

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 1m:40.223s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +2.207s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +3.508s Claudio Corti (Team WD-40 Kawasaki) +5.410s David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) +5.866s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +5.965s Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) +6.345s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +6.502s Joe Francis (Lloyd and Jones Bowker BMW) +6.881s Fraser Rogers (Gearlink Kawasaki) +8.011s

Josh Brookes – Be Wiser Ducati

Fastest in Free Practice

“Today was difficult in respect that I was already fast yesterday at the test, and even though session one was dry, it was really difficult to know how hard to push because there were some spots of rain.

“Even though I topped the session it wasn’t easy to gauge the conditions and it was a bit frustrating that we couldn’t use the session to its full potential because of that, so we made some setting changes on the bike but nothing was really conclusive.

“This afternoon’s session was much the same, obviously it was wet but we were cautious so we have to wait and see what happens tomorrow now.”





