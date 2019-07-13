Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cameron Beaubier started his weekend in immaculate fashion in the Championship of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the three-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion leading both sessions on a sunny day on the Monterey Peninsula.

Beaubier’s best lap came in the second of two sessions, the Californian ripping off a 1:24.118 to lead his teammate Garrett Gerloff by just .099 of a second. Yoshimura Suzuki’s Toni Elias was third fastest on the day with his best time, a 1:24.894, coming in the first session. His teammate Josh Herrin was next with a 1:24.908 set in session two.

Those four were the only riders to dip into the 1:24s with Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz ending the day fifth with his 1:25.138 from the second session.

“I was actually kind of surprised how fast we went in the first practice,” Beaubier said. “Just because for whatever reason Friday’s seem to be off the pace a little bit here at Laguna. Everything felt good. The track’s in great shape and the R1 is working really good around here this weekend. It’s a good start for me and Garrett (Gerloff) with us one-two on the R1s up front and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Friday Combined Results

  1. Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:24.118
  2. Garrett Gerloff (Yamaha) 1:24.217
  3. Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.894
  4. Josh Herrin (Suzuki) 1:24.908
  5. Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:25.138
  6. JD Beach (Yamaha) 1:25.184
  7. Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 1:25.430
  8. Jake Gagne (BMW) 1:25.606
  9. Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.628
  10. David Anthony (Kawasaki) 1:25.628

