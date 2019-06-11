netDalla Porta is closing in but the Spaniard remains ahead as we head into Barcelona

Championship leader Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) isn’t on the roll of form that saw key rival Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) move within three points of the top at Mugello, but he’s been a consistent points-scorer this season and already has one win to his name. Now it’s his home turf, he’ll be gunning to make that two and put Dalla Porta back on the back foot. Can Canet pull the pin now it’s his home turf?

So far Moto3™ has been anything but predictable though, and that’s borne out in 11 different winners in a row stretching back into the latter half of last season. So will it even be Canet and Dalla Porta warring over the win? Or Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers), John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) or Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia)? Or will it be another name entirely on the top step once again this season?

If it is, two big candidates are Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3), a man with both podium form at Catalunya and pace in 2019, and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), who so far has remained the bridesmaid. But there are plenty of fast riders in the lightweight class, and plenty of riders who could mix it up in that classic Moto3™ freight train at the front. But Catalunya has also been a track where a rider has managed to escape the melee and take a commanding 25 points – so there’s always a chance at that if someone can pull the pin.

Will that be Canet? Find out in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya from the 14th to 16th June.

Championship standings

1 – Aron Canet (SPA – KTM) – 83

2 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA – Honda) – 80

3 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) – 70

4 – Jaume Masia (SPA – KTM) – 65

5 – Celestino Vietti (ITA – KTM) – 52





