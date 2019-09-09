Marquez made his first big error of the season at Silverstone. Three riders have the chance to close in on the Riviera di Rimini…

Before the British Grand Prix, Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was beginning to look infallible. But an uncharacteristic error as he crashed out of the lead early at Silverstone left an open goal for those on the chase, and it was Augusto Fernandez (Flexbox HP 40) who scored the full 25 points for a win. What that does is shake up everything near the front, as Fernandez is now second in the Championship but equal on points with Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) in P3 and Jorge Navarro (+Ego Speed Up) in P4, with each of the three now 35 points off the top. Will it be a switch of momentum at Misano or a bounce back?

It’s hard to bet against Marquez being strong. One mistake doesn’t wipe out a summer of domination and his huge points lead, but it does make the light at the end of the tunnel seem a little brighter for the rest. Many had a tougher time at the venue last year, although Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) is one for whom that’s not true, and track records don’t tell much of domination from anyone – but there are two key names in the 2019 title fight who’ve mastered the track before: Lüthi and Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP 40).

Baldassarri will be heading into his second home round of the year dead set on the top step, and the Italian was the class of the field early on in 2019. Can he fight back now where he has before? Or can Lüthi pull clear in the fight for second again? And can the likes of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) get back in the battle? Binder has been on a roll of frontrunning pace of late, but the four men ahead of him in the Championship will be hard to beat.

Moto2™ has left us with cliffhangers all season and it’s no different heading into Misano for round 13. Can Marquez bounce back? Or are 35 points about to become a few less on the Riviera di Rimini? The intermediate class go racing at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday 15th September.

Championship standings

1 – Alex Marquez (SPA – Kalex) – 181

2 – Augusto Fernandez (SPA – Kalex) – 146

3 – Tom Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) – 146

4 – Jorge Navarro (SPA – Speed Up) – 146

5 – Brad Binder (RSA – KTM) – 125