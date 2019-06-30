Carlos Tatay wrapped up a faultless Dutch TT with a winning double after being fastest through practice and qualifying. The Spanish 16-year-old had to fight all the way to the line for victory though with five other KTM RC 250 Rs crossing the line covered by just 0.698 seconds.

It was fellow Spaniard David Salvador who took second, the 15-year-old on the Rookie podium for the first time and Belgian 15-year-old Barry Baltus completed the top three.

Tatay not untouchable, just unbeatable

“My plan again was to try and break away but when I realised that I could not do that I told myself to be cool and clever. To slow my rhythm down a little bit and wait for the end of the race.”

“Of course touching with Noguchi and Cook was not in my plan,” explained the Cup leader referring to the incident that resulted in the 18-year-old Japanese spearing off the track at high speed into a nasty tumble that fortunately did not result in injury. “That cost me some time but I could come back from that and in the last laps get close enough to be in a good position at the end.”

“It is so great to get another win and make it the perfect weekend,” exclaimed the Valencia native who did not put a wheel wrong over the three days. “Thanks to the fantastic support of all the staff here, my sponsors and family as well as my trainer who pushes me all the time to give my absolute maximum.”

Salvador right there all the way

“The bike was very good today and it was a really hard race,” smiled Salvador who was in the hunt for the lead all the way. “All the riders were pushing very hard and aggressively. That’s OK, we managed it and I could run at the front.”

“I really tried for the win but Baltus and Tatay were also pushing hard and it was getting windier towards the end of the race and that made things difficult through the last sector. So it was great to get on the podium for the first time,” concluded the first year Rookie.

Baltus makes up for Saturday

“Not bad, after yesterday I wanted to make sure I finished,” explained Baltus who slid off leading into the last corner in Race 1. “In Jerez and yesterday I lost too many points. The bike was good and I was able to run at the front for quite a lot of laps and I was leading on the last lap but Tatay and Salvador passed me and I didn’t want to make the same mistake at the chicane as yesterday.”

“The podium is good but I am still disappointed not to win at my home GP and I will try to do better in Germany.”

Max Cook captures an excellent fourth

“That’s the race I’ve been wanting to have for a year and a half, ever since I got into Rookies Cup,” enthused the 16-year-old Englishman who had to battle hard to catch the lead pack. “I always seem to get stuck in that second group. This time I wasn’t going to let that happen. I was so determined to go after the front group, I gave it everything.”

“Then I caught them and got amongst them, got close to the podium but not quite close enough. But that was my best race ever, I can do it, I’ve done it and I’m going to keep on doing it for the rest of the season.”

Yuki Kunii toughs it out again for sixth

“That was hard, just like yesterday,” explained the 16-year-old Japanese simply after battling in the top group all the way. ”It was painful but I had a little bit more feel than yesterday so I was determined to hang on to the group, they were getting a away slightly a couple of times but this time I managed to fight back, very hard but I managed it.”

Pedro Acosta down on lap 1

“For me it was a normal first lap, I wasn’t pushing any harder than yesterday,” stated the 15-year-old Spaniard who had such a great job of taking second in Race 1 but this time was spat over the high-side as he led onto the back straight on the first lap. “The track was maybe cooler with more rubber and less grip though, perhaps that’s why I crashed. I ran to pick the bike up thinking that anything might happen, the race might be stopped, anything. I got back on and at least I managed to get a point.”





