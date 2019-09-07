The 2019 MXGP of Turkey’s MXGP and MX2 qualifying day have wrapped up today at Afyon circuit, where great performances with full of drama and action were produced by MXGP and MX2 qualification races, not to mention the 2019 WMX World Champion has been crowned.

In the MXGP qualification race Glenn Coldenhoff from the Standing Construct KTM team led home Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Jeremy Seewer third while in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado won the MX2 qualifier with EMX250 Champion F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk finishing a magnificent second to Prado to strengthen his chances of racing for the Dutch at the Monster Energy FIM MXoN in two-week’s time, and third was Team SM Action Yamaha team’s Maxime Renaux.



Bike It DRT Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan was crowned Women’s Motocross World Champion with victory in the today’s opening race. The New Zealander, who has been the fastest women for a few years, but continued to pick up injuries or bad luck is finally a Motocross World champion, joining fellow countrymen Shayne King and Ben Townley as World number ones. Sara Andersen finished second in the race ahead of No Fear Yamaha team’s Nancy Van De Ven.

In the EMX2T championship presented by FMF Racing it was Team JK Racing Yamaha’s Manuel Iacopi who took the opening race win in the class, but the big story is between Verde Substance KTM team’s Brad Anderson and Ecomaxx Fuels Mike Kras, Anderson finishing second and Kras third, meaning that tomorrow morning’s final race of the year will decide the championship, with Anderson just a couple of points clear of Kras.



MXGP

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser took the lead early in the MXGP qualification race from Standing Construct KTM Glenn Coldenhoff, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Jeremy Seewer, Gebben Van Venrooy Kawasaki team rider Alessandro Lupino, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings in fifth. Lupino quickly dropped back to eight as Herlings, Standing Construct KTM team’s Ivo Monticelli and Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus went past while Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Gautier Paulin followed soon after. Paulin also moved past Tonus to go into seventh position.

After four laps it was Gajser with a three second lead over Coldenhoff, then Seewer, Herlings and Monticelli. An uneventful race followed for some laps as not a lot of passing happened in the front group.

Gajser crashed and handed the lead to Coldenhoff, and Seewer and Herlings also both passed the new MXGP champion as Herlings was all over Seewer for second place. Gajser found himself eventually back in seventh position and dropped back slowly.

Herlings looked brilliant closing on Seewer and Coldenhoff until he moved past Seewer and set out after Coldenhoff on lap eight while Gajser dropped out of the top ten as he continued to struggle.

The two Dutch riders were in a brilliant battle for the top spot as Herlings was closing right up on the back wheel of Coldenhoff. Seewer was third and Monticelli fourth. The pace of MXGP was just incredible with the two leaders colliding but continued their charge up front with only 1 second separating the Dutch riders. Coldenhoff won his first Qualifying race of the season from Herlings and Seewer.

Glenn Coldenhoff: “I had a good start and I was behind Tim, I kept focusing and in some places I was faster. Then he went down and then Herlings was pushing me. It was fun battling with him and I won, which is always good.”

MXGP – Qualifying Race Top Ten: 1. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 23:41.215; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:00.897; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:10.485; 4. Ivo Monticelli (ITA, KTM), +0:22.893; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Yamaha), +0:24.461; 6. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Honda), +0:27.303; 7. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Kawasaki), +0:30.935; 8. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Yamaha), +0:33.469; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0:35.955; 10. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Husqvarna), +0:36.991.



MX2

In the MX2 qualifying race it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who led from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk, Team SM Action Yamaha team’s Maxime Renaux, F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Adam Sterryand Honda Redmoto Assomotor’s Mathys Boisrame while in the first corner a number of riders went down including Maddii Racing Husqvarna’s Mattia Guadagnini and Alberto Forato.

Van De Moosdijk moved into second after passing Vialle. After a lap Prado held a two second lead over Van De Moosdijk, with Vialle a further second back, then came Renaux and Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha MX2’s Jago Geerts.

Bike It DRT Kawasaki’s Darian Sanayei crashed forcing himself out of the race and so does Vialle in lap five but he dropped to fifth position while Renaux moved into third place. After seven laps the lead by Prado was more than eight seconds, with Van De Moosdijk second, then Renaux, Geerts and Team HRC’s Calvin Vlaanderen. Prado won the MX2 Qualifying race from Van De Moosijk and Renaux.

Jorge Prado: “I was enjoying riding as the track was really good, I enjoyed even more than last year as I feel more relaxed and It wasn’t too warm. I feel very good for tomorrow.”

MX2 – Qualifying Race Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 23:58.615; 2. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +0:15.813; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:20.600; 4. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:24.424; 5. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0:39.422; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:39.926; 7. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:41.700; 8. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), +0:44.182; 9. Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, KTM), +0:48.691; 10. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:50.332.









