Last Friday, on the eve of the Italian GP scheduled this weekend at Mugello race track, LCR Honda riders Cal and Takaaki Nakagami visited LCR Team historical supporter GIVI (one of the most important and competitive producers of motorcycle accessories nationally and worldwide). This consolidated partnership which has lasted for over 20 years relies on fundamental values like passion, professionalism, attention to details and commitment. Crutchlow and Nakagami, together with their Team Manager Lucio Cecchinello, firstly joined the Visenzi family at the Brescia-based company and later in the day the racing duo moved to VISENZI Motomarket for the annual Meet and Greet with warm Italian fans.

In the same day the Briton and the Japanese could not miss another important event in Bergamo at Flow-meter to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The leading company in the design and production of devices for measurement, control and supply of fluids(particularly for applications in the medical field) is racing alongside LCR Honda Team since 2016 and the strive for excellence in every activity, every day, is the main value that Paratico’s family share with Lucio Cecchinello’s racing structure.

Mr Giuseppe Visenzi (GIVI Founder and former rider): “This annual meeting with Lucio and the LCR riders is very important for us because our clients have the unique chance to see the MotoGP riders competing with GIVI colors. This is a long-term partnership (more than 20 years) that we still treat with the same passion and dedication of the first day and for me personally it’s also a good occasion to meet my friend Lucio. Thanks to this cooperation we have the chance to promote our brand worldwide increasing our markets. First of all I want to thank Lucio and the LCR Team for their steady work through the years, then Cal and Taka for their participation and their nice attitude towards the public”.

Mr Roberto Paratico (Flow-meter CEO): “It was really an honor for us to be able to host the entire LCR Honda team on the evening when we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Flow-Meter. We are connected to LCR not just by a simple sponsorship contract: they, like us, are always looking for excellence, with the aim of creating a winning team and reaching the finish line ahead of the others. Each of their challenges on track is like ours on the market, an opportunity for improvement, change and development”.

Cal Crutchlow: “It was great to be in GIVI again this year because we always enjoy our time with the Visenzi Family. We always had a fantastic support from GIVI and I personally loved to be there before the Mugello GP also meeting my Italian fans at the shop. I am very proud to be the GIVI ambassador worldwide and I want to deeply thank Mr Visenzi and his family for the support. And obviously I want to thank Flow-meter for inviting us to celebrate their 50th anniversary. We are very pleased and grateful of the support they give to LCR and hopefully many more years to come”.

Takaaki Nakagami: “It was the second time for me at GIVI and I feel lucky to have this important and successful company by my side in my MotoGP career. Last year I made my debut in the premier class but it was a sort of up and down season because this category is not easy and it takes time to be competitive and fast. But I could always count on GIVI support so I really want to thank the Visenzi family for believing in my skills. Now I have more experience and the season so far is quite positive as I finished all the races in the top-ten”.

Lucio Cecchinello (LCR Honda Team Principal): “We are cooperating with GIVI since 1998 so this is our 21th season together which is an extraordinary result for us. This company is operating in more than 70 countries worldwide and we are proud to be the ambassador of GIVI brand with our activities on and off track. Obviously we are very grateful to Visenzi Family and we hope to continue this successful partnership for many years. Same feelings and same passion we share also with our partner Flow-meter: the history of this company is remarkable and we have been very happy to be part of their 50th anniversary.”





