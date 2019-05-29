Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1

Following the success of the Riding Master at Misano Adriatico, Dainese now presents two more events in the Experience project. On June 29, the Franciacorta circuit will host the second chapter of the Dainese Riding Masters, while in late July Dainese Expedition Masters will make its debut, with a nine-day trip on and off-road across Iceland.

The Dainese Riding Master at Misano Adriatico was the very first event of the Dainese Experience project and it gave the fans the chance to ride in the unique set up of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. On that day, the special instructors were Valentino Rossi and the riders of the VR46 Academy. In light of the success of that event, held on April 17, Dainese now presents the second round of the Riding Masters.

On June 29, at the Franciacorta circuit, Dainese will once again offer its experience to all riding enthusiasts and fans of the brand, repeating the same set up. Riding Master Franciacorta will be divided into classes on the basis of each participant’s level, from novice to aspiring professional rider.

Biker T-Shirts UK

First, Safety Classes 1 and 2, for those who want to approach motorcycle riding for the first time and learn basic techniques or increase their safety during the more delicate phases of road riding. Then, Racing classes, for those who have never ridden on track and want to have a basic grasp of track riding (Racing 1), or those who want to improve their performance and control of the bike in extreme situations, such as hard braking and cornering at maximum lean angle (Racing 2).

The Dainese Experience project is not just for track riding: Expedition Masters, held from July 27 to August 4, will allow enthusiasts to express their passion for motorcycle exploration as they discover the untainted beauty of Iceland. The tour will start in Reykjavik and will explore the entire perimeter of the island, guiding participants through active volcanoes, geysers, glaciers, and fjords. Expedition Masters provides ideal conditions for learning off-road riding techniques in total safety. Specific Training Camps will be held to show participants how best to behave on paved roads and dirt roads, in all weather conditions, with the support of a first-rate technical package.

The registration fee includes the rental of a BMW R 1250 GS HP motorbike, insurance, accommodation, a qualified guide, training on and off-road, and a professional photo/video service. The full kit provided for the trip will comprise a head to foot Explorer outfit; specifically an AGV AX9 helmet, Antartica Gore-Tex jacket and pants combo, Universe gloves, and Centauri boots.

The Dainese Experience is a program of exclusive activities for acquiring the skills and techniques riders need in order to face any motorcycle experience with confidence and awareness. It provides tools that allow riders to have fun and express their full potential, in total safety.





Latest News Gallery

New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1It's Road America Time For MotoAmerica 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1Triple top for Harrison at TT 2019. 2Clash predicted at Oschersleben 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1Triple winner Coward stars at Pre-TT Classic meeting. 6CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Get ready for the Tuscan Tempest – Rookies Cup Race 3 in Italy 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019. 2Donington Park delight for Redding with hat trick victories 1New expanded format for British Talent Cup announced 1Ogden emerges victorious in dramatic Race 2 at Donington 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1Redding becomes 50th different race winner by celebrating first Bennetts BSB victory 1Victory for Bellas as 2019 TT Festival splashes into life. 3Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1 1Eurosport UK To Air MotoAmerica Races 1Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Jorge Navarro beats Luthi to pole after both go from Q1 to front row 1John McPhee becomes the first to take pole after topping Q1 1Kunii wins convincingly at Le Mans 1FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship pole decided at Le Mans 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Brad Binder blasts KTM back to the top 1Ai Ogura on fire on Friday 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Portugal Prepped for MXGP 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship at Le Mans 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Hill To Join MotoAmerica Live+ Team 1FIM Endurance World Championship to return to Spa-Francorchamps 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1Carl Cox Motorsport supports New Zealand racer in Isle of Man TT debut with Buildbase Suzuki 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Baldassarri back on top in dramatic Jerez 1Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Cairoli and Prado Reign Victorious in Mantova 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats in Caricasulo in head-to-head battle 1WorldSBK Race 2 and WorldSSP300 races cancelled due to weather conditions in Imola 1YART win 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring race 1Antonio Cairoli and Thomas Kjer Olsen Race to Pole Position in Mantova 2Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1WorldSSP: Randy Krummenacher takes second Tissot Superpole in a row in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Mika Perez on pole at the Pirelli Italian Round 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo tops day one of his home round in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Marc Garcia returns to the top after day one of Imola 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1YART Yamaha on pole at the Slovakia Ring 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Bangkok to Buriram: Marc Marquez’s banging arrival to Thailand

New blood leads the hunt to Oulton Park as Elliott and Mackenzie head the pack

Herlings and Prado take Final Qualifying Wins of 2018 in Italy!

GRT Yamaha Step Up to WorldSBK with Melandri and Cortese in 2019

2018 Champions Herlings and Prado End Season With Italian Wins

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR