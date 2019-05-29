Following the success of the Riding Master at Misano Adriatico, Dainese now presents two more events in the Experience project. On June 29, the Franciacorta circuit will host the second chapter of the Dainese Riding Masters, while in late July Dainese Expedition Masters will make its debut, with a nine-day trip on and off-road across Iceland.

The Dainese Riding Master at Misano Adriatico was the very first event of the Dainese Experience project and it gave the fans the chance to ride in the unique set up of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. On that day, the special instructors were Valentino Rossi and the riders of the VR46 Academy. In light of the success of that event, held on April 17, Dainese now presents the second round of the Riding Masters.

On June 29, at the Franciacorta circuit, Dainese will once again offer its experience to all riding enthusiasts and fans of the brand, repeating the same set up. Riding Master Franciacorta will be divided into classes on the basis of each participant’s level, from novice to aspiring professional rider.

First, Safety Classes 1 and 2, for those who want to approach motorcycle riding for the first time and learn basic techniques or increase their safety during the more delicate phases of road riding. Then, Racing classes, for those who have never ridden on track and want to have a basic grasp of track riding (Racing 1), or those who want to improve their performance and control of the bike in extreme situations, such as hard braking and cornering at maximum lean angle (Racing 2).

The Dainese Experience project is not just for track riding: Expedition Masters, held from July 27 to August 4, will allow enthusiasts to express their passion for motorcycle exploration as they discover the untainted beauty of Iceland. The tour will start in Reykjavik and will explore the entire perimeter of the island, guiding participants through active volcanoes, geysers, glaciers, and fjords. Expedition Masters provides ideal conditions for learning off-road riding techniques in total safety. Specific Training Camps will be held to show participants how best to behave on paved roads and dirt roads, in all weather conditions, with the support of a first-rate technical package.

The registration fee includes the rental of a BMW R 1250 GS HP motorbike, insurance, accommodation, a qualified guide, training on and off-road, and a professional photo/video service. The full kit provided for the trip will comprise a head to foot Explorer outfit; specifically an AGV AX9 helmet, Antartica Gore-Tex jacket and pants combo, Universe gloves, and Centauri boots.

The Dainese Experience is a program of exclusive activities for acquiring the skills and techniques riders need in order to face any motorcycle experience with confidence and awareness. It provides tools that allow riders to have fun and express their full potential, in total safety.





