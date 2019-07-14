The fifth round of the FIM CEV Repsol at the MotorLand Aragón circuit was a thriller, with victories by Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) in Moto3™, Héctor Garzó (CNS Motorsport) and Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) in Moto2™ and Izan Guevara (Cuna de Campeones) twice in the European Talent Cup. Artigas and Garzó achieved their first victories of the season, with Pons and Guevara taking the lead in their respective categories.

In the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Xavier Artigas posted his first win of the season in a thrilling race. From the start Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team) headed a large group with Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy), Barry Baltus (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team), Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Impala Junior Team) and Artigas, among others.

As the laps went by, Aleix Viu (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) joined the group that was going to fight for the podium positions. Viu went down after making contact with Pizzoli at the entrance of a curve with four laps to go and Yamanaka was out of the running when he was forced to evade Viu.

Everything was decided on the last lap. Alcoba, in second, tried to pass Kunii at the entrance of the chicane that gives access to the long back straight of the MotorLand Aragón circuit. His action slowed down the leading group and Artigas took advantage to take first position. His rivals fought hard to pass him but the Leopard Impala Junior Team rider hung on to achieve his first victory of the season, followed across the line by Alcoba and Pizzoli. Kunii, despite having led for a large part of the race, didn’t make the podium. Artigas received the Repsol free fuel cheque as the winner of the race. Alcoba continues as leader of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh with 118 points against the 100 of Baltus and 94 of Artigas, with Kunii in fourth on 83 points.

The first Moto2™ European Championship race, which opened the competition program, was run in difficult conditions because of the rain that fell just before the race. Edgard Pons took the lead as soon as the lights went out but within a lap Hector Garzó moved past to escape alone. However, a fall forced the race to be halted by the red flag.

In the restart, Pons returned to the lead but once again Garzó overtook him in the early stages. The CNS Motorsport rider pulled clear, followed by Kasma Daniel Bin Kasmayudin (Dynavolt Intact SIC Junior Team) and Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike), Yari Montella (Team Ciatti-Speed Up) and Pons, further behind. However, Garzó went straight at the entrance of turn 9 – known as the ‘Corkscrew’ – with five laps to go and Kasmayudin took over the lead.

On the final lap, Garzó overtook Kasmayudin and Miquel Pons (H43 Team Nobby Talasur-Blumaq) finished third after a great comeback. Garzó took his first win of the season and both Kasmayudin and Miquel Pons found themselves on the podium for the first time this year. Edgar Pons only managed sixth place. Kevin Orgis (Redding-Pinamoto RS) was the best in Superstock 600 and Garzó won the Repsol free fuel cheque.

In the second Moto2™ ECh race, Edgar Pons made good on his pole, his fourth of the season, and his position of leader to win with total authority in a race disputed on a dry track. The Baiko Racing Team rider and Garzó went clear alone chased by Tuuli, Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) and Yari Montella. After a tussle between Pons and Garzó, Pons pulled away from his rival with five laps to go. Montella passed Tuuli in the fight for the third position but on the last lap the Stylobike Team rider recovered third place to take the last podium slot.

Pons not only won and took the Repsol free fuel cheque but leaves MotorLand Aragón in an even stronger position as leader of Moto2™ with a 45-point advantage over Tuuli, second classified, and 48 points over Garzó in third. Joan Díaz (DCR Racing Team) finished as the best classified of Superstock 600, with Alessandro Zetti (FAU55 El Señor de las Bolsas) continuing as leader of the category.

Izan Guevara took a double in the ETC in the day’s two races. At the start of the first race, the poleman led the leading group consisting of riders such as Juan Rodríguez (Cuna de Campeones), Alex Millán (Hawkers Karbium Aro), David Alonso (Sama Qatar Ángel Nieto Team) and Clément Rougé (Equipe de France-Filière GP). With five laps to go Guevara was penalized with a Long Lap, but returned to the front group and regained the lead in a great last lap: with Rodríguez crashing out Guevara beat Alonso to the line by 0.039 to take the victory. Millán was third, achieving his first podium of the season. Guevara took the Repsol free fuel cheque.

In the second ETC race and the last of the day, Guevara kept the pressure on to complete a string of five consecutive victories. On this occasion, José Antonio Rueda (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) headed the race with a large group of 12 riders including Guevara. With 10 laps to go, Guevara and Rueda pulled away, leaving Alex Millán riding alone chased by a group of up to eight riders. Then Millán went down leaving wide open the third podium position. Guevara overtook Rueda right on the line, beating him by only 0.013 while Alonso finished third and was back on the podium. The Repsol free fuel cheque went to Rueda. In sum, Guevara has consolidated his position as leader of the ETC with 139 points compared to the 81 of Fermín Aldeguer (Bester Capital Dubai Junior Team) and the 76 of Ivan Ortolá (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team).

The sixth round of the FIM CEV Repsol will take place at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit on September 29.

