Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Diamondbrite Degreaser strips built-up oil and grease from a multitude of bike parts, including wheels, chain and sprocket, for quick and easy cleaning.

Grease, oil, chain lube and general road grime can be amongst the most stubborn contaminants to remove from a motorcycle, and act like a magnet for dirt and dust particles.

Specially formulated to be tough on grease but gentle on the variety of metals and other surfaces found on motorcycles, Diamondbrite Degreaser takes off lubricants – and the dirt they attract – without the need for scrubbing; it will even tackle stubborn chain lube residue found around the back wheel.

Quick and easy to apply, it uses a spray-on-rinse-off formula, so there is no need for brushes and sponges or complicated pre-treatments. Once it’s done its job, it simply washes away, leaving all parts completely clean and ready for the re-application of lubricants where necessary.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Diamondbrite Degreaser comes in a 500ml spray bottle for easy application and is priced £9.95 including VAT.

It’s part of the complete range of Diamondbrite motorcycle specific aftercare products, which are all meticulously blended and bottled within the company’s ISO accredited UK factory.

Visit www.jewelultra.com for more information.





Industry News Gallery

Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1REDUCED CAR PARKING PRICES ANNOUNCED FOR Motorcycle Live 2019 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1The MICHELIN Tracker, the new all-terrain motorcycle tyre for off-road enthusiasts 3Kawasaki Motors UK and Team Green to exhibit at 2019 International Dirt Bike Show 1Free Limited Edition Vespa Helmet With All VESPA GTS Models 1THE MOTO GUZZI V85 TT IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH 6.9% APR PCP FINANCE 1A DAYS: INCREDIBLE OFFERS ACROSS THE APRILIA RANGE 2New Ducati MIG-RR E-MTB now available for test rides at Ducati dealerships 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Ben Currie steps up to Superbike Class with Bournemouth Kawasaki in 2019

The graduates: can Bagnaia and Oliveira go out with a bang

GRT Yamaha Step Up to WorldSBK with Melandri and Cortese in 2019

Be adventurous this year with free luggage on Suzuki’s V-Strom range

BMW Motorrad Motorsport will be competing with Shaun Muir Racing in the WorldSBK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR