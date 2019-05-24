MotoAmerica has announced that Eurosport UK will start airing the “MotoAmerica Rewind,” the one-hour show that highlights the 2019 EBC Brakes Superbike Series, beginning on Saturday, May 25, with airings of rounds one and two from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Circuit of The Americas, respectively, followed by round three on Sunday, May 26, from VIRginia International Raceway.

“It’s great news that Eurosport UK will begin airing our MotoAmerica Rewind shows in Great Britain,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This will bring the races to our British fans and attract even more exposure to our events, sponsors, teams and our riders. Our series features some of the most exciting racing in the world and we know the British fans are going to enjoy the coverage.”

Jamie Steward, Eurosport Senior Director of Production and Broadcast said: “We are delighted to add MotoAmerica highlights to our motorsport portfolio. Eurosport’s Superbike coverage features action from all over Europe and the EBC Brakes Superbike Series will allow us to showcase some of the best racing across the U.S., extending our breadth of coverage and super-serving our passionate viewers.”

The 2019 MotoAmerica Series heads to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, May 31-June 2, for round four of the series. For more information, visit www.motoamerica.com





MotoAmerica



You may also like