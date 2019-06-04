Exciting features have been added to the line‑up for Kawasaki’s live event – World of Kawasaki 2019 1

FREE entry and open to all two-wheeled fans, the event is taking place at Donington Park on Sunday 30th June – doors open at 9am.

There’s opportunities to get your hands on some exciting prizes – both before and on the day…

Those who pre-register their attendance at the event, by visiting www.worldofkawasaki.co.uk, will be entered into a prize draw for a VIP experience on the day!

Team Green Ambassadors, including stunt rider Lee Bowers and various freestyle MX riders, will be showcasing their skills in the arena and wowing crowds with their gravity-defying tricks.

Get yourself some new Kawasaki gear at the Kawasaki Truck Shop, our truck travels the country attending motorcycling events throughout the season to showcase our genuine clothing & accessories range so it’s only right that it’s available to you at the biggest Kawasaki event of the year.

There will be plenty to see and do for all ages, including an appearance from British Superbike Champion and World Superbike Rider Leon Haslam, the Rockets display team, ride-outs on Kawasaki’s 2019 models and track sessions on the Donington Park circuit with No Limits.

Book your track session on the Donington Park circuit through No Limits Trackdays here: https://nolimitstrackdays.com/uk-tracks/kawasaki-world.html – each session is £25 and has a duration of 20 minutes.

As always, there’s an extra special offer for Club Kawasaki members – contact No Limits Trackdays directly on 01727 827794 to get a FREE session by booking three for the price of two. Club members will be welcomed into an exclusive hospitality area with refreshments available throughout the day.

Take your Kawasaki experience to the next level with the Ultimate Ninja Experience – this is your chance to put the middleweight Ninja ZX-6R through its paces in a controlled environment and pick up some expert tuition from Leon Haslam along the way. Customers who take part in the Ultimate Ninja Experience will receive a Ninja ZX-6R voucher* valued at the cost of the Ultimate Ninja Experience, which they can put towards the purchase of their new Ninja ZX-6R! In simple terms, if you attend and go on to buy a new Ninja ZX-6R, your Ultimate Ninja Experience is FREE! Book now with No Limits Trackdays by phoning 01525 877087 or go here: https://nolimitstrackdays.com/uk-tracks/ultimate-ninja-experience.html

The dedicated Kids’ Zone will play host to a bouncy castle, party games, face painting and a Kawasaki KLX110 experience for those budding two-wheel fanatics!

Craig Watson, Sales & Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK, said: “There’s just one month to go until the World of Kawasaki event gates open once again and we’re confirming more exciting features and exhibitors every day. We can’t wait for the event to begin and to meet all the Kawasaki fans on the day!”

* Terms and Conditions for Voucher – valid for 3 months from date of track day. Valid for the purchase of one new Ninja ZX-6R only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Discount value is the same value of the Ultimate Ninja Experience ticket and does not include any other costs incurred to attend the event. Valid for the named rider and cannot be transferred to persons who did not take part in the Ultimate Ninja Experience.

View the initial announcement for 2019 World of Kawasaki with further details on the event HERE 

