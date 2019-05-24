Tyco BMW’s Keith Farmer set the pace after the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice sessions at Donington Park this afternoon, firing the new S1000 RR to the top of the times ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) Datatag Qualifying and opening race of the triple-header weekend.

Tommy Bridewell had initially set the benchmark, but in the closing ten minutes the Tyco BMW contender forged ahead to set the pace for the first time since returning to the Superbike class after lifting the Superstock title last season. The session saw an incredibly close field with 0.893s covering the top 18 riders.

Farmer edged ahead of 2015 champion Josh Brookes by just 0.036s with Scott Redding in third after he led the pack in the opening session for the Be Wiser Ducati team with joint championship leader Bridewell holding fourth place at the chequered flag.

Hector Barbera had an impressive debut in Bennetts BSB, leading the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki charge in fifth, moving ahead of Luke Mossey and Tarran Mackenzie who is tied on points with Bridewell at the top of the standings.

Peter Hickman was eighth fastest ahead of Christian Iddon and Luke Stapleford, who completed the top ten for the Buildbase Suzuki team.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Free Practice 1 result:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:06.527s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.023s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.198s Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) +0.283s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.385s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.465s Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +0.508s Josh Elliott (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.669s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.679s Dan Linfoot (Santander Salt TAG Yamaha) +0.688s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Free Practice 2 result:

Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) 1m:06.475s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.036s Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.252s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.308s Hector Barbera (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.310s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.317s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.324s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.345s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.403s Luke Stapleford (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.421s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Keith Farmer – Tyco BMW

Fastest in free practice

“I am very happy with how the session went this afternoon; I am still learning the Superbike and we haven’t changed much today between the first and second free practice sessions.

“We started the day good and to finish the opening day fastest is mega. It is the first time for me on the BMW in BSB and I am looking forward to raceday tomorrow.

“Hopefully we can have a good qualifying and can get a good start so that we can get away with them at the front and see what we can do.”





British Superbike



You may also like