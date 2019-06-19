LIMITED EDITION RUN – NOW SOLD OUT IN THE UK

Triumph Motorcycles are pleased to confirm the final key facts about the explosive power and torque delivered by the new Rocket 3 TFC motorcycle, featuring the all-new 2,500cc largest production motorcycle engine in the world;

Peak Power is now confirmed at 182 PS @ 7.000 RPM

Peak Torque is confirmed at 225 Nm @ 4.000 RPM

Dry weight of the motorcycle is confirmed at 290 kg

– 44.5kg (14%) lighter than the previous generation

All of the UK allocation, from the 750 limited edition

global run, are now sold



Following final homologation, the specifications of the new 2,500cc triple Rocket 3 engine can now be confirmed as exceeding the numbers shared at launch by a considerable amount. With 182 PS peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque the new Rocket 3 TFC has well and truly cemented its place as the most powerful production Triumph in history.

The customer and press response to this exclusive ultra-premium motorcycle has been incredible, with many deposits taken across the world by dealers immediately after the bike was revealed for the first time in January.

In the UK we have seen an extremely high interest with a demand that has surpassed the number allocated, and has resulted in the Rocket 3 TFC selling out with all UK available models now fully committed.

Below is an updated version that now includes

the final specifications.

ALL NEW 2019 TRIUMPH ROCKET 3 TFC

Exclusive, ultra-premium limited edition

Triumph’s legendary Rocket III, launched in 2004, was renowned as a pure original with more muscle, presence and torque than any of the competition. Now the all new Triumph Factory Custom Rocket 3, with a new 2,500cc triple engine, re-defines its own class with heart-stopping muscular presence, category-dominating technology, beautiful features and the highest level of premium specification equipment.

The second Triumph TFC to be launched and a British engineering masterpiece – the new 2019 Rocket 3 TFC is designed to be nothing short of the ultimate motorcycle.

Additionally, the new Triumph Thruxton TFC final power and weight specification has now been confirmed with 109PS @ 8.000rpm and an incredible 5kg weight saving over the Thruxton R.

Totally exclusive

o 750 worldwide production, each with a numbered edition plaque and unique badging

o Special Rocket 3 TFC handover pack

World beating performance

o All new 2,500cc Triple engine – the biggest production motorcycle engine in the world

o The highest torque of any production motorcycle – peak torque of 225 Nm

o The most powerful Triumph to date – peak power is now confirmed at 182 PS

Beautiful muscular presence and style

o Incredible imposing poise and stance

o Signature design features, including;

– Twin LED headlights

– Innovative sculpted 3 header exhaust run

– Distinctive single sided swinging arm

– Leather interchangeable single and twin seat set-up

o Premium details and finishes, including Carbon fibre bodywork

Category dominating technology

o The highest level of specification, including;

– Higher functionality 2nd generation TFT instruments

– Optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control

– Four riding modes

– Triumph Shift Assist

Category defining capability and specification

o 44.5kg lighter than the previous generation

o Premium specification equipment, including;

– Top spec Brembo Stylema Monobloc brakes

– High specification adjustable Showa suspension

– Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever

Thruxton TFC specification confirmed

o 12PS more peak power and 5kg lighter than the Thruxton R

Ultra-Limited Edition

With only 750 ever being sold worldwide, the Rocket TFC is Triumph’s most exclusive and desirable motorcycle. Featuring premium TFC badging with gold detailing and a beautiful individually-numbered plaque on the instrument mount, each one will be completely unique and never to be repeated.

Every Rocket TFC owner will also receive a special tailor-made TFC handover pack

dedicated to their bike, featuring a numbered letter signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor,

a personalised custom build book, leather TFC branded rucksack and a beautiful Rocket 3

TFC indoor bike cover.

World-Beating Performance

At 2,500cc, the all new higher capacity, and world’s biggest, motorcycle production engine, is central to the 2019 Rocket 3 TFC’s class-defining performance, delivering 225Nm, the world’s highest torque, a staggering 74% more than its closest competitors. In addition the all-new engine delivers 182PS of peak power, 21% higher than the previous generation, making it the most powerful Triumph to date.

Adding to its unbeatable performance, the Rocket 3 TFC engine features state-of-the-art components such as lightweight titanium inlet valves which allow for even higher revving than the previous Rocket and tailor made features such as the unique Arrow silencers with carbon fibre end-caps.



Heart-Stopping Muscular Presence

With incredibly imposing poise and stance and beautifully distinctive details, such as new signature twin LED headlights, the new Rocket 3 TFC features unique lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, including front mud-guard, silencer end caps and exhaust heat shields, fly screen, drive shaft cover, heel guards and tank strap.

The Rocket 3 TFC’s clean uncluttered style and muscular feel is further enhanced by new intricate twenty spoke cast aluminium wheels with imposing 240mm rear tyre width and commanding internally wired flat handlebars.

Additional exquisite finish and detailing includes the one-of-a-kind premium twin ‘carbon black and matt carbon black’ paint scheme with brushed foil decals, gold accents and electroformed 3D Triumph badge, and elegantly hidden pillion footrests contributing to clean minimal rear end.

Category Dominating Technology

The new Rocket 3 TFC offers unparalleled class-leading technology, setting an incredibly high standard, designed to deliver the ultimate riding experience.

The latest generation full-colour 2nd generation TFT instruments add even more sophistication and a major step up in functionality over the previous Rocket. The minimal stylish design of the TFT system offers two information layout themes and a feature that allows the rider to personalise their start-up screen.

Increasing the level of rider-focused technology even further, the optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control set-up maintains the optimum braking performance and level of traction, whatever the lean angle. Additionally, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable) adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit the riding conditions or rider preference.

Taking the riding experience to a new level, the Rocket 3 TFC comes with Triumph Shift Assist and Hill Hold Control as standard. The Triumph Shift Assist allows for clutch-less up and down quick shifts improving the shifting times compared to manual gear changes, whilst the Hill Hold feature enables maximum rider control, preventing the bike rolling backwards.

For enhanced visibility, low energy consumption and great durability, the Rocket TFC features all-LED lighting, including all new full-LED twin headlight with signature shaped Daytime-Running-Light (DRL, market-specific availability), compact LED indicators, tail light and number plate light.

Electronic cruise control is also fitted as standard, reducing the rider’s fatigue on long journeys. And for additional convenience and security, the Rocket 3 TFC features keyless ignition, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a USB charging socket.

In addition to its standard specification, the all new Rocket 3 Triumph Factory Custom’s advanced TFT instruments have been designed to deliver even more capability when enabled by an accessory Bluetooth connectivity module. When fitted, the full TFT connectivity system delivers the world’s first motorcycle integrated ‘GoPro’ control system, Triumph’s ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system powered by Google as well as music and phone operation.

Category Defining Equipment Specification

Significant weight savings across the entire motorcycle make the 2019 Rocket 3 TFC 14% lighter than its predecessor with 44.5kg saving, for even more astounding handling and riding experience. This saving is delivered by an all-new unique aluminium frame which uses the engine as a stressed member for mass optimisation, all new aluminium single sided swinging arm, engine component refinements, carbon fibre bodywork and lightweight braking components.

In addition to the weight saving, the Rocket 3 TFC also has a category leading level of equipment, with top specification Brembo Stylema® calipers, high specification adjustable 47mm upside down Showa cartridge forks and fully adjustable Showa monoshock with piggy back reservoir.

The premium specification continues with a Brembo radial master cylinder and MCS span and ratio adjustable brake lever plus matching clutch lever.

Beautiful Engineering Features

The new 2019 Rocket 3 TFC is equipped with an incredible array of custom designed details including real leather interchangeable ‘twin or single’ seat set-up as standard, plus an infill pad supplied to work with the single seat set-up. Adding to this come a distinctive single sided swingarm and innovative sculpted 3-header exhaust run.

FINAL THRUXTON TFC SPECIFICATION

The new Thruxton TFC homologation has now been finalised and confirmed. The new definitive sports classic delivers an incredible 109PS of peak power, 115Nm of peak torque and a spectacular 5kg weight saving over the Thruxton R

TRIUMPH FACTORY CUSTOM OFFER

The new Triumph Factory Custom Offer reflects Triumph’s unparalleled impact on the custom scene, and the unique passion and expertise that lives within our design and engineering teams. This is a passion that has been demonstrated many times over with a host of unique motorcycles created within a dedicated factory design workshop. From individual custom ambassador bikes, to movie bikes and multiple racing bikes, from off road to track and drag-racing bikes, all built to ride, and many to race, each showcases the world class talent in design and hand crafted custom art of the Triumph factory custom team.

With the genesis of the TFC offer coming from the 2014 Triumph TFC Bobber and TFC Scrambler, the launch of the second TFC model available to riders worldwide signals the continuity of a truly special offer with the most beautiful, exclusive and desirable Triumphs ever made, with more TFC models to come.

Each of the numbered ultra-premium custom limited editions to come will feature a higher specification of technology and equipment, unique performance and a crafted custom design with class-leading detailing and finish.

SPECIFICATIONS

NEW ROCKET 3 TFC Engine Type Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Capacity 2458cc Bore/Stroke 110.2 mm x 85.9 mm Maximum Power 182 PS @ 7,000rpm Maximum Torque 225 Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel system Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected Exhaust Stainless 3 into 1 headers with 3 exit Arrow branded silencer / CAT box Final drive Shaft, bevel box Clutch Hydraulic, slip-assist Gearbox 6 speed Frame Full aluminium frame Instruments TFT multi-functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and rider modes (Rain/Road/Sport/Rider-configurable) – Triumph TFT Connectivity System can be added

with accessory fitted Bluetooth module Swingarm Single-sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel 17 x 3.6in cast aluminium Rear Wheel 16 x 7.5in cast aluminium Front Tyre 150/80 R17 V Rear Tyre 240/50 R16 V Front Suspension Showa ø47mm upside-down 1+1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adj., 120mm travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm travel Front Brake Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS Seat Height 773 mm Rake 27.9º Trail 134.9 mm Dry Weight 290 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 19 L

NEW THRUXTON TFC Engine Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200cc Bore/Stroke 97.6 mm x 80.0 mm Maximum Power 109PS @ 8,000rpm Maximum Torque 115Nm @ 4,850rpm Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system, twin Vance and Hines titanium silencers with carbon fibre end caps Final drive O-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed Frame Tubular steel, aluminium cradle rails Instruments LCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer and analogue tachometer, TFC specific dial faces Swingarm Twin-sided, aluminium, clear anodized Front Wheel 32-spoke 17 x 3.5in, black anodized rim Rear Wheel 32-spoke 17 x 5in, black anodized rim Front Tyre Metzeler RaceTec RR, 120/70 ZR17 Rear Tyre Metzeler RaceTec RR, 160/60 ZR17 Front Suspension Öhlins 43mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggy back reservoir, billet aluminium adjusters, 120mm rear wheel travel Front Brake Brembo twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Rear Brake Single 220mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Seat Height 815 mm Rake 22.7º Trail 92.8 mm Dry Weight 198 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 L Fuel Consumption 5.2 l/100km CO2 Emissions EURO 4 Standard: 119 g/km **CO2 and fuel consumption are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures on fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real riding results.





