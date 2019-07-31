At the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, MotoE™ will have an additional session on Saturday morning.

The inaugural weekend for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup in Germany got the new electric series underway in style, with a spectacular race seeing Niki Tuuli (Ajo MotoE) become the first ever MotoE™ winner. The event was also a valuable opportunity to begin learning as much as possible about the new Cup in order to maximise its potential both on- and off-track.

After that first experience of a full race weekend, the first key change for MotoE™ will now be brought into force at the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. In the season opener, the E-Pole session was the only track time for the riders on Saturday. At the Red Bull Ring, there will be an additional session added to the schedule: Free Practice 3.

This will be 20 minutes in length and begin at 8:30am local time (GMT +2) on Saturday, giving riders some further experience of both the venue and their machinery before the all-or-nothing E-Pole session later that day. The new FP3 session will also count towards the order in which riders head out for their E-Pole lap, which will now be decided by the combined times from FP1, FP2 and FP3.

As Misano and Valencia are double headers for MotoE™, featuring two races, the new FP3 session is currently only planned for Austria. Further assessments may be made after the event at the Red Bull Ring as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup continues to evolve.





