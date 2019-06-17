Garzo fastest as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup gets back on track 1Spaniard quickest on Day 1 of the Official MotoE™ Test in Valencia.

Tech 3 E-Racing’s Hector Garzo has finished Day 1 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup official Valencia Test at the top of the timesheets thanks to his 1:41.743, with Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) and Niki Tuuli (Ajo MotoE) completing the top three. Granado, who topped the first day of testing in Jerez, was just 0.060 off the top.

A 1:42.136 puts EG 0,0 Marc VDS’ Mike Di Meglio in fourth on the opening day at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, but it wasn’t such a successful day for fellow Frenchman Randy de Puniet. The LCR-E Team rider suffered a highside at Turn 11 and will have an x-ray on Monday evening on his foot. Nevertheless, the MotoGP™ podium finisher intends to be back on the bike for Days 2 and 3.

Nico Terol (Openbank Angel Nieto Team) rounded out the top five, ahead of Trentino Gresini MotoE’s Matteo Ferrari, with Maria Herrera (Openbank Angel Nieto Team) slotting into seventh. Alex De Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE), Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Kenny Foray (Tech 3 E-Racing) completed the top ten.

One man not on track was Bradley Smith, who was on MotoGP™ test rider duty in Barcelona. But stay tuned for more action tomorrow as the riders will be back out for another two days of testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, including a race simulation!





