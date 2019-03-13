Day 1 of the Official MotoE™ Test in southern Spain sees the Brazilian lead the way

Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) topped the standings on Day 1 of the official MotoE™ Jerez Test with a 1:48.984, heading Niki Tuuli (Ajo Motorsport MotoE) by 0.433, with Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-racing) third at the end of action.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup riders got their first piece of 2019 Energica Ego Corsa action of the year underway at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, with their most recent test having taken place at the end of November in 2018. Tricky conditions met the riders then, but there were no such worries on Wednesday in Jerez and, as well as a solid day’s testing, there was also chance to see the teams donning their 2019 liveries for the first time out on track.

Just over half a second back from Granado in fourth place on Day 1 was Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), with Alex De Angelis (Alma Pramac Racing) completing a top five covered by 0.591. His teammate Josh Hook was seventh, the Australian sitting just ahead of veteran former Grand Prix rider Randy De Puniet (LCR E-Team) and fellow premier class podium finisher Bradley Smith (One Energy Racing) in seventh and eighth respectively. Just over a second covered the fastest eight riders on Wednesday, with the top ten completed by Jesko Raffin (Dynavolt Intact GP) fresh from scoring points as a replacement rider in Moto2™ and Italian Lorenzo Savadori (Trentino Gresini MotoE).

The riders will be back out for another two days of testing on Thursday and Friday, stay tuned!





