Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Fast racetracks breed close races. And there are none faster on the MotoAmerica schedule than Road America. Thus, there is nowhere like the iconic racetrack in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where the difference between happiness and heartbreak is so minute.

Just ask Cameron Beaubier and Roger Hayden – two riders on the opposite end of the Road America winning/losing spectrum.

Since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike Series in 2015, Beaubier has won six of the eight MotoAmerica Superbike races held on the four-mile Road America track. Total margin of victory for those six wins: just 1.464 seconds. Average margin of victory for those six wins: .224 of a second. Yes, .224 of a second.

The man Beaubier beat in three of those six races is Roger Hayden. The difference for Hayden between retiring from the sport at the end of last year with three victories at Road America and three second-place finishes? Less than a second – .709 of a second, to be precise. Hayden lost those three races by an average of .236 of a second. Hopefully, reading this doesn’t bring tears to his eyes.

The average margin of victory for all eight of the MotoAmerica Superbike races held at Road America since 2015 is just .772 of a second. And that includes Josh Hayes’ “runaway” win over Beaubier in race two in 2015 by 4.586 seconds.

The two men other than Beaubier who have won Superbike races at Road America since MotoAmerica took charge are Hayes and Toni Elias. In keeping with the theme, Elias beat Hayden by just .131 of a second in race two in 2017.

The 2019 MotoAmerica Series heads to Road America for round four of its 10-round series, May 31-June 2, with all five classes – EBC Brakes Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – set to take to the four-mile racetrack over the course of the three days.

Here’s betting all five of those classes feature close finishes.

For ticket information, visit www.motoamerica.com





