How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence 1

Pass Your Motorcycle Test with KTM’s ‘How To’ Guide

Getting a motorcycle licence can seem a complicated process, with different tests available depending on your age and experience, so here at KTM we’ve put together a video and online guide showing you exactly what you’ll need to do to get out on the road on an Orange set of two wheels.
How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence: https://youtu.be/AIiSJyn3i10
‘How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence’ takes you through the process step by step to work towards getting your licence and highlights what’s involved with the wide variety of KTM machines available to you.
To make things simple we’ve produced an online guide for you to follow, including all the links you’ll need to make planning your test as easy as, well, riding a bike.
Here are few KTM options for those new to the road and with a number of promotions on KTM machinery it’s never been a better time to get your licence:
KTM 125 DUKE 2019 (A / A2 / A1 Licence)
£3,499
The KTM 125 DUKE is the be the entry-level Naked bike of the range, built with the same attitude as the bigger bikes, and it shows. This 4-stroke single cylinder machine is fuel-injected and has a 6-speed transmission to deliver class-leading performance with low fuel consumption to keep you riding harder for longer.
KTM RC 125 2019 (A / A2 / A1 Licence)
£3,499
The entry level replica for ambitious racers. Its state-of-the-art, water-cooled engine delivers 12 Nm of torque providing impressive power and performance for everyday use while its race inspired chassis is built to reward riders with striking agility, sporty feedback and dynamic handling.
KTM 390 DUKE 2019 (A / A2 Licence)
£4,749
The award winning KTM 390 DUKE – or Corner Rocket as we like to call it – is as light as a feather, powerful and packed with technology to guarantee a thrilling ride. Whether you’re fighting your way through the urban jungle or carving your name into a forest of bends the KTM 390 DUKE delivers 43 hp and is set for those Ready To Race on the throttle stop.
KTM RC 390 2019 (A / A2 Licence)
£4,199
A sports bike in its purest form, reduced to the essentials. Agile, fast and suitable for an A2 licence holder. Whether you are on country roads or a racetrack, the Moto3 genes are perceptible in every manoeuvre and convey a pure race feeling while delivering 43 hp and 35 Nm of torque.
KTM 690 SMC R 2019 (A / A2 Licence)
£9,599
The KTM 690 SMC R raises the bar for street hooligans even when it is restricted for A2 use. The revised chassis and styling are boosted by the latest 690 LC4 motor and an updated electronics package. With a punchy single cylinder motor and 6-speed transmission this slayer will enable you to express your talent on either the mountain roads or the track.
KTM 790 DUKE 2019 / KTM 790 DUKE L 2019 (A / A2 Licence)
£8,799 current promotion includes £790 PowerParts voucher
The Scalpel carves through corners with pinpoint precision, boasting the all-new 799 cc parallel twin motor nestled into one of the lightest and most compact chassis around. The KTM 790 DUKE is all about being fast where it counts and producing power a plenty, it will leave you wanting more and more of the twisties. The KTM 790 DUKE L can be restricted so you can ride it on an A2 licence.
£11,099 / £11,999
If you’re looking for a high-performance motorcycle that’s lightweight and compact, which specialises in adventure touring look no further than the KTM 790 ADVENTURE. In unrestricted form the 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin delivers 94 hp and with a 20 litre fuel tank you’ll be armed with the ability to explore further offroad when the tarmac ends. Both bikes can be made A2 compliant.
Suit up in style with a range of KTM PowerWear that’s Ready To Race whatever the weather. Teaming up with leading brands including Alpinestars, Schuberth and Shoei, the 2019 KTM PowerWear Street collection allows riders to gear up for all extremes and give total commitment on every journey, with premium products that focus on performance, comfort and safety.
All KTM Street bikes come with a two year warranty and two year European wide mobility service.
To find your nearest authorised KTM Dealer head to www.ktm.com/gb/dealer/



Latest News Gallery

