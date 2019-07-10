£99 per month finance examples available on KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

KTM UK has enhanced its current Let’s Trade Keys offer on the outstanding 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and indomitable 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R models.

Customers trading in their existing machine are now eligible to a £1,290 additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution. They are also able to fund their bike on promotional rates through KTM Finance – either at 2.9 percent conditional sale interest rates or 4.9 percent PCP interest rates.

The following KTM Finance example shows how the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is available for £99 per month over 36 months on a KTM Finance PCP deal. This example includes the additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution. A new Finance Calculator is available at www.ktm.com where customers are able to change their deposit, mileage and finance terms to create their own individual example, using PCP or conditional sale.

Let’s Trade Keys KTM PCP Finance Examples 2019 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Cash price £15,199.00 £15,399.00 Monthly payment £99.00 £99.00 Term length 36 months 36 months Additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution £1,290.00 £1,290.00 Amount of credit £9,938.80 £10,157.00 Interest charges £1,303.33 £1,338.25 Optional final payment (GFV) £7,678.13 £7,931.25 Total amount payable £16,502.33 £16,737.25 Annual mileage 2,500 2,500 Excess mileage charge per mile 14.9p 14.9p Fixed rate of interest 2.52% p.a 2.52% p.a Duration of agreement 37 months 37 months Customer APR 4.9% 4.9% And the good news doesn’t stop there. As of 10 July 2019, KTM UK is now offering a £1,290 PowerParts voucher for a customer to spend on their new 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S or R. This means that the proud KTM owner can fully load their bike to suit their needs. For those looking to load up, a customer could choose the Touring Case Set (£871.08), Top Case (£261.78) and Tank Bag (£139.26). If performance is key, then the Akrapovic Slip-On Line (£857.10) is the obvious choice, along with the PowerParts Brake and Clutch (£148.02 each) levers. Or you could combine protection in the form of a Crash Bar Kit (£253.02) and Skid Plate (£244.26) with comfort via an Ergo Seat (£218.00) and wider Footpeg Set (£139.26). Of course, the Travel Pack (£611.92) could be the perfect combination for all, offering Quickshifter+ (an up and down quickshifter), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Motor Slip Regulation (MSR).

However you decide to spend your PowerParts voucher, you’ll leave a KTM dealership with an incredibly specced 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S that boasts 158hp, 140Nm of torque and that weighs in at just 215kg dry – not to mention it’s other amazing assets (including WP semi-active suspension, Brembo brakes, Bosch 9ME cornering ABS system, lean angle MTC traction control, cruise control and TFT screen).