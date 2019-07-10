Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1

£99 per month finance examples available on KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

KTM UK has enhanced its current Let’s Trade Keys offer on the outstanding 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and indomitable 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R models.

Customers trading in their existing machine are now eligible to a £1,290 additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution. They are also able to fund their bike on promotional rates through KTM Finance – either at 2.9 percent conditional sale interest rates or 4.9 percent PCP interest rates.

Biker T-Shirts UK
The following KTM Finance example shows how the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is available for £99 per month over 36 months on a KTM Finance PCP deal. This example includes the additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution. A new Finance Calculator is available at www.ktm.com where customers are able to change their deposit, mileage and finance terms to create their own individual example, using PCP or conditional sale.
Let’s Trade Keys KTM PCP Finance Examples 2019 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S KTM 1290 Super Adventure R
Cash price £15,199.00 £15,399.00
Monthly payment £99.00 £99.00
Term length 36 months 36 months
Additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution £1,290.00 £1,290.00
Amount of credit £9,938.80 £10,157.00
Interest charges £1,303.33 £1,338.25
Optional final payment (GFV) £7,678.13 £7,931.25
Total amount payable £16,502.33 £16,737.25
Annual mileage 2,500 2,500
Excess mileage charge per mile 14.9p 14.9p
Fixed rate of interest 2.52% p.a 2.52% p.a
Duration of agreement 37 months 37 months
Customer APR 4.9% 4.9%

And the good news doesn’t stop there. As of 10 July 2019,  KTM UK is now offering a £1,290 PowerParts voucher for a customer to spend on their new 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S or R. This means that the proud KTM owner can fully load their bike to suit their needs. For those looking to load up, a customer could choose the Touring Case Set (£871.08), Top Case (£261.78) and Tank Bag (£139.26). If performance is key, then the Akrapovic Slip-On Line (£857.10) is the obvious choice, along with the PowerParts Brake and Clutch (£148.02 each) levers. Or you could combine protection in the form of a Crash Bar Kit (£253.02) and Skid Plate (£244.26) with comfort via an Ergo Seat (£218.00) and wider Footpeg Set (£139.26). Of course, the Travel Pack (£611.92) could be the perfect combination for all, offering Quickshifter+ (an up and down quickshifter), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Motor Slip Regulation (MSR).

However you decide to spend your PowerParts voucher, you’ll leave a KTM dealership with an incredibly specced 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S that boasts 158hp, 140Nm of torque and that weighs in at just 215kg dry – not to mention it’s other amazing assets (including WP semi-active suspension, Brembo brakes, Bosch 9ME cornering ABS system, lean angle MTC traction control, cruise control and TFT screen).

Terms and conditions apply, see www.ktm.com for more details. PowerParts ordered with the voucher do not include the cost of their fitment. Change will not be given. This offer is available on 2018 and 2019 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and R models until further notice and may be withdrawn or extended at any time.

Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply.  At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle  (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.





Latest News Gallery

Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Introducing: the Northern Talent Cup 1Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020

Elf, a Total Brand, Partners KTM Tech3 for MotoGP and Moto2 World Championship Racing

Let’s Trade Keys and Power up With KTM

Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track at Official Test in Barcelona

Win with KTM Test Rides

KTM 2018: London Calling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR