£99 per month finance examples available on KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R
KTM UK has enhanced its current Let’s Trade Keys offer on the outstanding 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and indomitable 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R models.
Customers trading in their existing machine are now eligible to a £1,290 additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution. They are also able to fund their bike on promotional rates through KTM Finance – either at 2.9 percent conditional sale interest rates or 4.9 percent PCP interest rates.
|Let’s Trade Keys KTM PCP Finance Examples
|2019 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
|KTM 1290 Super Adventure R
|Cash price
|£15,199.00
|£15,399.00
|Monthly payment
|£99.00
|£99.00
|Term length
|36 months
|36 months
|Additional Let’s Trade Keys trade-in contribution
|£1,290.00
|£1,290.00
|Amount of credit
|£9,938.80
|£10,157.00
|Interest charges
|£1,303.33
|£1,338.25
|Optional final payment (GFV)
|£7,678.13
|£7,931.25
|Total amount payable
|£16,502.33
|£16,737.25
|Annual mileage
|2,500
|2,500
|Excess mileage charge per mile
|14.9p
|14.9p
|Fixed rate of interest
|2.52% p.a
|2.52% p.a
|Duration of agreement
|37 months
|37 months
|Customer APR
|4.9%
|4.9%
And the good news doesn’t stop there. As of 10 July 2019, KTM UK is now offering a £1,290 PowerParts voucher for a customer to spend on their new 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S or R. This means that the proud KTM owner can fully load their bike to suit their needs. For those looking to load up, a customer could choose the Touring Case Set (£871.08), Top Case (£261.78) and Tank Bag (£139.26). If performance is key, then the Akrapovic Slip-On Line (£857.10) is the obvious choice, along with the PowerParts Brake and Clutch (£148.02 each) levers. Or you could combine protection in the form of a Crash Bar Kit (£253.02) and Skid Plate (£244.26) with comfort via an Ergo Seat (£218.00) and wider Footpeg Set (£139.26). Of course, the Travel Pack (£611.92) could be the perfect combination for all, offering Quickshifter+ (an up and down quickshifter), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and Motor Slip Regulation (MSR).
Terms and conditions apply, see www.ktm.com for more details. PowerParts ordered with the voucher do not include the cost of their fitment. Change will not be given. This offer is available on 2018 and 2019 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and R models until further notice and may be withdrawn or extended at any time.
Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.
