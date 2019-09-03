Indian Motorcycle honours Scout’s 100 year legacy in 2020 with Scout Bobber Twenty & Limited Edition Scout 100th Anniversary models.

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, today announced its 2020 Scout lineup, highlighted by two new models that pay homage to the 100-year legacy of the iconic Indian Scout – the Scout Bobber Twenty and the limited edition Scout 100th Anniversary. Also for 2020, Indian Motorcycle is introducing a selection of new Scout touring accessories, including a colour-matched Quick Release Fairing with a two-inch Windshield and weather resistant Semi-Rigid Quick Release Saddlebags.

“The Indian Scout has stood the test of time as one of the most influential, iconic and recognisable motorcycles in the world,”said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “100 years is an incredibly special milestone, and it made perfect sense to honour Scout’s history and legacy with these two heritage-inspired 2020 models.”

In 1919, Indian Motorcycle announced the world’s first Scout motorcycle with the 1920 model year Scout. In celebration of the Scout’s 100th birthday, Indian Motorcycle has created a premium and collectible Scout 100th Anniversary model, limited to 750 produced globally. The special anniversary edition takes styling cues from the original Scout, highlighted by its striking paint scheme of Indian Motorcycle Red with Anniversary Gold trim, and colour-matched Scout 100th Anniversary badge. The bike’s finishing touches include a Desert Tan Genuine Leather Solo Saddle Seat, Black Wire Wheels, Beach Bars, Luggage Rack and chrome finishes to complete the heritage-inspired throwback styling.

The ‘Twenty’ in Scout Bobber Twenty also pays homage to the original 1920 Scout, as do several of the bike’s unique features, including wire wheels and a floating saddle. The 2020 Scout Bobber Twenty delivers a meaner, ‘old school’ bobber style, with improved ergonomics. Scout Bobber Twenty features an old-school mix of chrome and blacked-out finishes, 10-inch Ape Hanger Handlebars, and comes in three colours, all equipped with ABS: Thunder Black, Sagebrush Smoke and Burnished Metallic.

In addition to the two new heritage-inspired Scout models, the 2020 Scout lineup also includes the return of Scout, Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber. All 2020 Scouts receive key feature upgrades, including floating rotors, new calipers and master cylinders for improved braking performance. All Scout Bobbers will receive new Pirelli MT60RS tyres, while the 2020 Scout features a Sport Seat and passenger pegs.

2020 Scout models with ABS will be available in several new colours. The Indian Scout Sixty is available in Thunder Black, Burgundy Metallic and Pearl White over Titanium Metallic. The Indian Scout is available in Thunder Black, White Smoke, Deepwater Metallic, Metallic Jade over Thunder Black and Indian Motorcycle Red over Ivory Cream with Gold Pinstripe. The Indian Scout Bobber is available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Deepwater Metallic, Bronze Smoke and White Smoke.

For riders looking to tour on their Scout, Indian Motorcycle is introducing a handful of new accessories that will help the trip last longer. A brand new, colour-matched Quick Release Fairing with a two-inch Windshield is available for all model years of Scout and Scout Sixty and comes with the option to change to either a five-inch or seven-inch Windshield. To complete the touring package, riders can add the Solo Luggage Rack (available in chrome and now in gloss black) and a Solo Rack Bag. In winter 2019, riders can add the brand new Semi-Rigid Quick Release Saddlebags. With additional Indian Motorcycle accessories, a rider can customise their Scout Bobber with a Rider Comfort Seat, or add some more aggressive style to Scout and Scout Sixty with Bar End Mirrors, Smoked turn signal Lenses, Tinted Windshields, and varying handlebars and foot controls to achieve the perfect fit for the rider and passenger.

Arriving at dealerships this year, riders can learn more or test ride by visiting a local Indian Motorcycle dealership.









