Indian Motorcycle - Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse 1Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, and Jack Daniel’s, America’s first registered distillery, introduced the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse on Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the two iconic American brands have joined forces with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles of Mitchell, SD to celebrate a shared commitment to quality, originality and craftsmanship with an ultra-premium, limited-edition motorcycle. The latest bike features many new ultra-premium design features that give the bike an exclusive, aggressive look.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse draws its design inspiration from Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select, the brand’s finely-crafted super-premium whiskey offering. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel comes from select barrelhouses at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN. Within those barrelhouses, Single Barrel Select barrels are only taken from the top floors where the natural annual temperatures vary the greatest year after year, which help develop the most robust flavour. Jack Daniel’s is the only major distillery in the world that produces its own oak barrels by hand by skilled craftsmen, and it is the oak from these barrels that gives Single Barrel Select its distinctive flavour and colour. Similarly, each limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Springfield Dark Horse is unique and original in its own way, as nearly the entire bike is hand-painted by specialised Indian Motorcycle craftsmen.

“The team at Jack Daniel’s relies immensely on their passionate and specialised craftsmen to control the Single Barrel Select process from beginning to end, as each of them pour their personal pride and loyalty into the product every day,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. “Our team at Indian Motorcycle shares that same passion for craftsmanship and developed this motorcycle as a tribute to all the craftsmen who value working with their hands and are committed to developing products of the finest quality.”

Maintaining the sleek, stripped-down styling of the Indian Springfield Dark Horse, this year’s Jack Daniel’s limited-edition motorcycle includes many custom-inspired, ultra-premium design features that truly make it an exclusive one-of-a-kind motorcycle, including:

Unique One-Of-A-Kind Styling
Inspired by the wood grain hues from the Single Barrel Select packaging and the oak aging barrels, the Indian Motorcycle design team crafted the two-tone Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal custom paint scheme. Indian Motorcycle craftsmen then overlaid sleek Steel Grey graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel badging throughout the bike by hand. Additionally, Single Barrel Select wood grain finishes are found on the tank badge and saddlebag hinges completing the custom-inspired look.

New, Powerful 116 Cubic-Inch Thunder Stroke Engine
In addition to the bike’s stripped-down, custom styling, the new Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will feature Indian Motorcycle’s first ever straight-from-the-factory 116 cubic-inch (1890 cc) Thunder Stroke engine with an estimated 167 Nm of torque delivering head-snapping power.

Premium Touches
Adding to the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse’s mean styling are premium features, including new 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, quick release tinted flare windscreen, custom precision machined wheels, end-to-end LED lighting, and premium gloss black finishes throughout. The bike also incorporates the more aggressive styling first introduced with the redesigned 2019 Chieftain lineup. The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse features the same slammed saddlebags, and tank badging. Additionally, a premium genuine leather gunfighter seat and tank strap bearing the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select logo, Single Barrel Select engraved rider and passenger floorboards, and numbered Montana Silversmith badge designed specifically for this motorcycle further add to the bike’s uncompromising level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Limited Production
As a nod to Jack Daniel’s iconic “Old No. 7 Brand”, only 177 individually-numbered bikes will be produced globally, making this a truly limited edition custom motorcycle.

“There are no two brands that better represent American craftsmanship than Jack Daniel’s and Indian Motorcycle,” said Greg Luehrs, Director of Events and Sponsorships for Jack Daniel’s. “We greatly value our relationship with Indian, as we share the same high-quality values and attention-to-detail, and know that at the end of the day our products are only as good as the team of people behind them.”

Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will come with a commemorative, wooden Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel bottle display made from the same oak barrels used to mature Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. The holder comes with two custom branded rocks glasses and a spot for a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, which is padded with the same genuine leather as the motorcycle’s seat. Each gift will be custom made and engraved with the owner’s name, motorcycle number (#001-#177) and VIN.

The #001 bike will be auctioned off at a Richie Bros. Auction Company in Arizona with 100-percent of the proceeds benefitting Operation Ride Home. Since 2011, Jack Daniel’s and Operation Ride Home have helped bring military families together for the holidays. Operation Ride Home provides financial assistance to eligible active duty junior-enlisted military members to travel from their duty station back home to spend time with their families.

Each bike will be built to order as a model year 2020 with delivery starting in September 2019. For the EMEA region, the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will only be available in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. For pricing and availability of limited-edition 2019 Roadmaster Elite, please contact your country marketing specialist.



